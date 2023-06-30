Where Texas lands in On3’s industry 2024 team recruiting rankings
Texas gained some serious momentum on the recruiting trail throughout the month of June.
While Texas only has eight commits in its 2024 class at this time, six of those pledged to the Longhorns over the last two weeks. On top of that, Steve Sarkisian’s staff has emerged as the leader for at least three five-star prospects.
Since Texas and Oklahoma will officially be in the SEC for the 2024 season, we decided to take a look at where each SEC program currently stands in On3’s industry team recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle.
Georgia unsurprisingly tops the list with 21 total commits. However, schools like Alabama (9 commits) and Texas (8 commits) have the chance to end up near the top of the rankings when it’s all said and done.
Here’s a look at where each SEC program currently lands in On3’s industry recruiting rankings.
Missouri
No. 98 nationally
No. 16 in the SEC
3 total commits
Vanderbilt
No. 50 nationally
No. 15 in the SEC
17 total commits
Kentucky
No. 42 nationally
No. 14 in the SEC
10 total commits
Texas
No. 24 nationally
No. 13 in the SEC
8 total commits
Mississippi State
No. 23 nationally
No. 12 in the SEC
15 total commits
Ole Miss
No. 22 nationally
No. 11 in the SEC
16 total commits
Auburn
No. 20 nationally
No. 10 in the SEC
8 total commits
Arkansas
No. 18 nationally
No. 9 in the SEC
13 total commits
Oklahoma
No. 16 nationally
No. 8 in the SEC
10 total commits
Texas A&M
No. 14 nationally
No. 7 in the SEC
13 total commits
Tennessee
No. 13 nationally
No. 6 in the SEC
14 total commits
South Carolina
No. 12 nationally
No. 5 in the SEC
13 total commits
LSU
No. 11 nationally
No. 4 in the SEC
17 total commits
Alabama
No. 4 nationally
No. 3 in the SEC
9 total commits
Florida
No. 3 nationally
No. 2 in the SEC
17 total commits
Georgia
No. 1 nationally
No. 1 in the SEC
21 total commits