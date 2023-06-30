Where Texas lands in On3’s industry 2024 team recruiting rankings

Texas gained some serious momentum on the recruiting trail throughout the month of June.

While Texas only has eight commits in its 2024 class at this time, six of those pledged to the Longhorns over the last two weeks. On top of that, Steve Sarkisian’s staff has emerged as the leader for at least three five-star prospects.

Since Texas and Oklahoma will officially be in the SEC for the 2024 season, we decided to take a look at where each SEC program currently stands in On3’s industry team recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia unsurprisingly tops the list with 21 total commits. However, schools like Alabama (9 commits) and Texas (8 commits) have the chance to end up near the top of the rankings when it’s all said and done.

Here’s a look at where each SEC program currently lands in On3’s industry recruiting rankings.

Missouri

No. 98 nationally

No. 16 in the SEC

3 total commits

Vanderbilt

No. 50 nationally

No. 15 in the SEC

17 total commits

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 42 nationally

No. 14 in the SEC

10 total commits

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 nationally

No. 13 in the SEC

8 total commits

Mississippi State

No. 23 nationally

No. 12 in the SEC

15 total commits

Bruce Newman/Special to Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 22 nationally

No. 11 in the SEC

16 total commits

Advertisement

Auburn

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20 nationally

No. 10 in the SEC

8 total commits

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 nationally

No. 9 in the SEC

13 total commits

Oklahoma

No. 16 nationally

No. 8 in the SEC

10 total commits

Texas A&M

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14 nationally

No. 7 in the SEC

13 total commits

No. 13 nationally

No. 6 in the SEC

14 total commits

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12 nationally

No. 5 in the SEC

13 total commits

No. 11 nationally

No. 4 in the SEC

17 total commits

Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 nationally

No. 3 in the SEC

9 total commits

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 nationally

No. 2 in the SEC

17 total commits

Georgia

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 nationally

No. 1 in the SEC

21 total commits

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire