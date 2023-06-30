Where Texas lands in On3’s industry 2024 team recruiting rankings

Texas gained some serious momentum on the recruiting trail throughout the month of June.

While Texas only has eight commits in its 2024 class at this time, six of those pledged to the Longhorns over the last two weeks. On top of that, Steve Sarkisian’s staff has emerged as the leader for at least three five-star prospects.

Since Texas and Oklahoma will officially be in the SEC for the 2024 season, we decided to take a look at where each SEC program currently stands in On3’s industry team recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle.

Georgia unsurprisingly tops the list with 21 total commits. However, schools like Alabama (9 commits) and Texas (8 commits) have the chance to end up near the top of the rankings when it’s all said and done.

Here’s a look at where each SEC program currently lands in On3’s industry recruiting rankings.

Missouri

  • No. 98 nationally

  • No. 16 in the SEC

  • 3 total commits

Vanderbilt

  • No. 50 nationally

  • No. 15 in the SEC

  • 17 total commits

Kentucky

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

  • No. 42 nationally

  • No. 14 in the SEC

  • 10 total commits

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

  • No. 24 nationally

  • No. 13 in the SEC

  • 8 total commits

Mississippi State

  • No. 23 nationally

  • No. 12 in the SEC

  • 15 total commits

Ole Miss

Bruce Newman/Special to Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK
Bruce Newman/Special to Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

  • No. 22 nationally

  • No. 11 in the SEC

  • 16 total commits

Auburn

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

  • No. 20 nationally

  • No. 10 in the SEC

  • 8 total commits

Arkansas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

  • No. 18 nationally

  • No. 9 in the SEC

  • 13 total commits

Oklahoma

  • No. 16 nationally

  • No. 8 in the SEC

  • 10 total commits

Texas A&M

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

  • No. 14 nationally

  • No. 7 in the SEC

  • 13 total commits

Tennessee

  • No. 13 nationally

  • No. 6 in the SEC

  • 14 total commits

South Carolina

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

  • No. 12 nationally

  • No. 5 in the SEC

  • 13 total commits

LSU

  • No. 11 nationally

  • No. 4 in the SEC

  • 17 total commits

Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

  • No. 4 nationally

  • No. 3 in the SEC

  • 9 total commits

Florida

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

  • No. 3 nationally

  • No. 2 in the SEC

  • 17 total commits

Georgia

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

  • No. 1 nationally

  • No. 1 in the SEC

  • 21 total commits

