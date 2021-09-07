Where Texas lands in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after Week 1

After a strong showing in Week 1, Texas has moved up in the latest AP Poll.

There were eight Top 25 teams that suffered losses this past weekend. No. 3 Clemson, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 14 Miami, No. 17 Indiana, No. 20 Washington and No. 23 Louisiana each had a disappointing start to their season.

Due to those losses and Texas’ 20-point win over Louisiana, the Longhorns landed at No. 15 in the latest AP Poll. To open the 2021 college football season, Texas was placed at No. 21, therefore the jump is significant.

Now, Texas must prove they can be consistent week after week, starting with a tough road matchup at Arkansas in Week 2.

Here is the full poll:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma Texas A&M Clemson Cincinnati Notre Dame Iowa State Iowa Penn State Oregon Florida USC Texas UCLA Coastal Carolina Wisconsin Virginia Tech Ole Miss Utah Miami Arizona State North Carolina Auburn

Others receiving votes:

TCU 80, North Carolina State 69, UCF 61, Liberty 57, LSU 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, Brigham Young 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1

