Where Texas lands in ESPN’s updated FPI rankings after Week 6
We’ve reached the halfway point of the 2021 college football season and the Big 12 title is completely up for grabs.
Oklahoma is once again the clear-cut favorite to reach the Big 12 championship game, but Texas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Baylor and perhaps a couple of others are still in the mix.
Heading into the Red River Shootout, the Longhorns were widely considered to have the most talented squad in the conference. However, they were suddenly on the wrong end of a heartbreaking loss to the Sooners last week.
It now leaves Steve Sarkisian’s squad minimal room for error in order to compete for a Big 12 title this season. Week 7’s matchup with Texas and Oklahoma State will certainly have a major impact on the conference standings.
Longhorns Wire has been following ESPN’s Football Power Index throughout the season to see how each Big 12 team is stacking up amongst their conference foes, as well as the college football world as a whole.
Here’s where each of them landed this week:
Kansas Jayhawks
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 120 in the country
No. 10 in the Big 12
FPI: -18.2
Current record: 1-4
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 57 in the country
No. 9 in the Big 12
FPI: 2.6
Current record: 4-2
West Virginia Mountaineers
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 54 in the country
No. 8 in the Big 12
FPI: 3.2
Current record: 2-4
Kansas State Wildcats
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 51 in the country
No. 7 in the Big 12
FPI: 3.3
Current record: 3-2
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 35 in the country
No. 6 in the Big 12
FPI: 6.9
Current record: 5-0
TCU Horned Frogs
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 28 in the country
No. 5 in the Big 12
FPI: 8.5
Current record: 3-2
Baylor Bears
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 26 in the country
No. 4 in the Big 12
FPI: 8.9
Current record: 5-1
Texas Longhorns
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 9 in the country
No. 3 in the Big 12
FPI: 15.8
Current record: 4-2
Iowa State Cyclones
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 8 in the country
No. 2 in the Big 12
FPI: 16.2
Current record: 3-2
Oklahoma Sooners
Syndication: The Oklahoman
ESPN FPI rankings
No. 4 in the country
No. 1 in the Big 12
FPI: 18.3
Current record: 6-0
