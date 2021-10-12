Where Texas lands in ESPN’s updated FPI rankings after Week 6

We’ve reached the halfway point of the 2021 college football season and the Big 12 title is completely up for grabs.

Oklahoma is once again the clear-cut favorite to reach the Big 12 championship game, but Texas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Baylor and perhaps a couple of others are still in the mix.

Heading into the Red River Shootout, the Longhorns were widely considered to have the most talented squad in the conference. However, they were suddenly on the wrong end of a heartbreaking loss to the Sooners last week.

It now leaves Steve Sarkisian’s squad minimal room for error in order to compete for a Big 12 title this season. Week 7’s matchup with Texas and Oklahoma State will certainly have a major impact on the conference standings.

Longhorns Wire has been following ESPN’s Football Power Index throughout the season to see how each Big 12 team is stacking up amongst their conference foes, as well as the college football world as a whole.

Here’s where each of them landed this week:

Kansas Jayhawks

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 120 in the country

No. 10 in the Big 12

FPI: -18.2

Current record: 1-4

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 57 in the country

No. 9 in the Big 12

FPI: 2.6

Current record: 4-2

West Virginia Mountaineers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 54 in the country

No. 8 in the Big 12

FPI: 3.2

Current record: 2-4

Kansas State Wildcats

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 51 in the country

No. 7 in the Big 12

FPI: 3.3

Current record: 3-2

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 35 in the country

No. 6 in the Big 12

FPI: 6.9

Current record: 5-0

TCU Horned Frogs

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 28 in the country

No. 5 in the Big 12

FPI: 8.5

Current record: 3-2

Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 26 in the country

No. 4 in the Big 12

FPI: 8.9

Story continues

Current record: 5-1

Texas Longhorns

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 9 in the country

No. 3 in the Big 12

FPI: 15.8

Current record: 4-2

Iowa State Cyclones

Syndication: The Ames Tribune

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 8 in the country

No. 2 in the Big 12

FPI: 16.2

Current record: 3-2

Oklahoma Sooners

Syndication: The Oklahoman

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 4 in the country

No. 1 in the Big 12

FPI: 18.3

Current record: 6-0

1

1