Where Texas lands in ESPN’s top 25 college football power rankings

We’re a little over a week away from the 2023 college football season.

Media networks have started to release their initial preseason top 25 rankings this week. Texas has garnered substantial hype heading into the 2023 season due to the experience and depth on the roster.

ESPN appears to be buying into that hype, putting the Longhorns at No. 10 in their first top 25 power rankings of the season. Here’s what Alex Weber had to say about Texas cracking the top 10.

After triumphing over some injury obstacles in 2022 to finish with an 8-5 record, the hype train is full steam ahead for Longhorn football. The cannoned-armed Quinn Ewers is back to hold the QB job from Arch Manning for at least another season while Texas also returns a terrific offensive line and a star wideout in Xavier Worthy. No Bijan Robinson or Roschon Johnson will hurt, but expect a pivot to a more pass-happy system with a (hopefully) healthy Ewers. On defense, the Longhorns get back three of their four top tacklers from ’22, including third team All-American Jaylan Ford. Plus, they return their best pass rusher in Barryn Sorrell, who put up 5.5 sacks last fall. In the defensive backfield, Jalen Catalon is a notable addition from Arkansas who links up with Jerrin Thompson to form a strong safety duo.

Other Big 12 programs within ESPN’s top 25 are No. 16 TCU, No. 17 Kansas State, No. 22 Oklahoma, and No. 23 Texas Tech.

Texas officially kicks off the season against Rice on Sept. 2 before traveling to Tuscaloosa for a crucial Week 2 matchup against Alabama.

