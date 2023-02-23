Where Texas lands in college football’s top games for 2023

We are nearly as far away from football season as possible, but early projections are trickling in for the 2023 season. On Tuesday, FanDuel dropped early betting lines for some of college football’s biggest games.

As you can imagine, Texas was included among some of the more high profile games. Blue blood battles are worthy of plenty of hype, and the Longhorns face two away from Austin. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and company face Alabama in Tuscaloosa before the annual Red River battle with Oklahoma.

Earlier FanDuel favored Alabama by 8 points against Texas. The site gave the Longhorns a 4-point advantage over the Sooners. Later the Oklahoma line climbed in Texas’ favor to 5 points.

Let’s look at our early expectation for each of the featured games and rank them.

Ohio State at Michigan (-1)

Thoughts: Ohio State returns the best receiver in football, Marvin Harrison Jr. Replacing CJ Stroud will either be Harrison’s former five star high school teammate Kyle McCord or another five star quarterback Devin Brown. The Buckeyes might not fall off at all. In fact, they could be much improved.

Early expectation: Even on the road, I like Ohio State to pull the upset.

Texas at Alabama (-8.5)

Thoughts: Alabama has the track record and the coach to garner benefit of the doubt, but I don’t think they’ll be as good this season. I don’t believe in their quarterback room.

Early expectation: We all saw what Quinn Ewers did to Alabama last year. We also saw what the Texas lines did to the Tide. I think they can do it again. ‘Horns win.

USC (-3) at Notre Dame

Thoughts: Notre Dame is tough and could make this game close. USC has the potential to run away with the game with Caleb Williams leading the offense.

Early expectation: One team has next year’s likely No. 1 drafted quarterback. USC wins in South Bend.

Georgia (7.5) at Tennessee

Thoughts: We often make a big deal over quarterback changes, but I’m not sure it matters for Georgia. Tennessee might be underrated nationally, especially after the season Josh Heupel and the Volunteers just completed. Georgia is still going to be quite a hurdle for the Vols moving forward.

Early expectation: Tennessee could pull the upset but I like Georgia to win a close game.

LSU at Alabama (-8.5)

Thoughts: LSU beat Alabama last year, so one would expect the Tide would place added significance on this game. Even so, I’m not sold on the Alabama quarterback situation so far.

Early expectation: LSU is on a strong upward trajectory, while Alabama is in a tough spot at quarterback. Tigers win.

LSU vs Florida State (-1)

Thoughts: While others are not as high on USC and Tennessee as I am, it’s hard to buy the Florida State hype. The Seminoles had an incredible 2022 season, but nearly lost to a struggling Sooners squad in their bowl game.

Early expectation: The Seminoles were fortunate to win the game last year. Tigers win.

Texas (-5) vs Oklahoma

Thoughts: The Longhorns likely won’t repeat last year’s 49-0 beatdown, but should be the slightly better team. Steve Sarkisian and company are going to be difficult for Venables to keep up with this year.

Early expectation: Oklahoma should perform well enough to scare Texas fans, but ultimately the Longhorns are a better team. The ‘Horns down the Sooners into the sod one more time.

Florida State at Clemson (-3)

Thoughts: I’m afraid Florida State isn’t as good as many purport. Cade Klubnik struggled at times but should perform for the Tigers.

Early expectation: I expect Clemson to win.

