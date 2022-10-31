Where Texas lands in CBS Sports’ updated bowl projections

Texas is very likely to reach a bowl game this year for the first time under Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns are currently in the thick of the Big 12 title race with key matchups against No. 13 Kansas State and No. 7 TCU approaching. If Texas is able to defeat both of those teams, they could find themselves playing for the Big 12 Championship in December.

Regardless of whether or not Texas reaches the conference title game, they’re only one win away from becoming bowl eligible. CBS Sports recently released their updated bowl projections and several Big 12 teams were mentioned.

The Longhorns are projected to face Mississippi State in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28. The Horned Frogs were projected to reach the Sugar Bowl to play Alabama, and Kansas State is slated to face UCLA in the Alamo Bowl.

West Virginia and Texas Tech were the only two Big 12 programs not currently projected to reach a bowl game this postseason.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire