Where Texas lands in CBS Sports’ top five wide receiver rooms for 2022

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian certainly made a splash at the wide receiver position via the transfer portal this offseason.

Texas landed Wyoming’s Isaiah Neyor, Alabama’s Agiye Hall and Iowa State’s Tarique Milton to their roster over the last few months.

The additions of these talented players along with Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington make up one of the top wide receiver rooms in the country. Chip Patterson of CBS Sports recently rated the five best wide receiver rooms in college football ahead of the 2022 season, and the Longhorns were included.

Steve Sarkisian wanted to bring some firepower to the passing attack after the promise of an “all gas, no brakes” offense yielded inconsistent results and a 5-7 record. There were highlights and good signs of things to come, like Xavier Worthy earning Freshman All-American honors after totaling 981 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions (both tops among all FBS freshmen wide receivers). Worthy carried a heavy load of the pass catching, but now he’s got some balance with Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor, a big play threat who ranked sixth in the FBS in yards per catch (19.95) last season. Worthy and Neyor’s 24 combined touchdown receptions returning makes them one of the better duos in the country, but the room as a whole should provide some quality depth with Jordan Whittington back from injury and the addition of tight end Jahleel Billingsley from Alabama.

Incoming freshman Brenen Thompson, who possesses blazing speed, is also likely to make significant contributions at the position this upcoming season. There is no shortage of versatility and depth at wide receiver in Austin this season, a dramatic turnaround from 2021.

Here are Patterson’s top five wide receiver rooms in the country for 2022.

Ohio State

USC

Maryland

Alabama

Texas

