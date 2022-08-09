Where Texas lands among On3’s top 10 offensive backfields for the 2022 season

There’s no question that Texas will have one of the top offensive backfields in the country for the 2022 college football season.

Even aside from talented playmakers Bijan Robinson and Quinn Ewers, the depth Texas has at both running back and quarterback is deep. Just how well do they stack up with other offensive backfields across the country?

Mike Huguenin of On3 Sports recently published his top 10 offensive backfields for 2022. He took into account the expected starters at running back and quarterback for each program as well as key reserves.

Texas landed ahead of programs such as Georgia, Michigan and Oklahoma, but did not land in the top spot. Here’s Huguenin’s thoughts on the Longhorns’ potential backfield this season.

While there are at least a few questions about quarterback, there are zero questions about the running backs. The Robinson-Johnson-Robinson trio might be the best in the nation. As good as Bijan is, Johnson is an early-round NFL draft prospect, too, and he needs at least 12 or so touches a game. Ewers has big-time arm talent, but a lack of experience is a concern. He skipped his senior year of high school and didn’t throw a pass last year at Ohio State.

Here's a full look at Huguenin's top 10 offensive backfields in the country for the upcoming season.

Kentucky

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY

Utah

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire