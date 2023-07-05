Where Texas lands in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for 2024

Over the last three weeks, Texas added 10 commitments to its 2024 recruiting class.

The recent recruiting momentum does not appear to be slowing down any time soon. Texas has received recruiting predictions for several five-star players in the 2024 class, including edge Colin Simmons, wide receiver Ryan Wingo, and cornerback Kobe Black.

As it stands right now, the Longhorns have the No. 28 recruiting class in the country for the 2024 cycle according to 247Sports. Four-star running back Jerrick Gibson and four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell are the highest rated players in Texas’ class.

Should Texas land a couple of the five-star recruits mentioned above, Steve Sarkisian appears to be on track to finish with a top five recruiting class in the country.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire