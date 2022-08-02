Where Texas lands in 247Sports’ projected preseason AP Top 25 rankings
Fall camp is beginning for many programs across the country this week.
Due to the NCAA’s new one-time transfer rule, dozens of teams have a new look this season. USC brought in Lincoln Riley along with lethal playmakers Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison and Mario Williams. The new additions bring high expectations for the Trojans to compete for championships immediately.
Texas’ Steve Sarkisian chose to revamp his roster this offseason, parting ways with numerous players from last season. The Longhorns brought in an impressive transfer portal haul headlined by former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers, along with signing the No. 5 recruiting class in the country.
The usual powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson are expected to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff once again, and many national media experts are high on NC State this season.
On Tuesday, 247Sports projected the preseason AP Top 25 rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season. Four Big 12 programs in Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas fell within the top 15.
Take a look at their projected rankings below.
Houston
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Michigan State
Adam Hagy/Getty Images
Kentucky
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY
Miami
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Wake Forest
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State
Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
BYU
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Texas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State
Syndication: The Oklahoman
NC State
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Baylor
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
USC
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Utah
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Notre Dame
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
1
1
1
1
1
1