Where Texas lands in 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting class rankings after adding Derion Gullette

The 2023 recruiting class rankings have shuffled around quite a bit this week.

Alabama briefly took over the No. 1 spot from Notre Dame, only for the Fighting Irish to reclaim the top class a day or two later. The two programs are neck and neck with nearly the same recruiting grade at the moment.

Oklahoma had a strong month of July and looks to finish with a top 10 class in the country for the 2023 cycle. Texas has had a fairly slow last few weeks but with the addition of four-star edge Derion Gullette and the anticipated announcement from four-star running back Cedric Baxter on August 10, the Longhorns could very well find themselves within the top three soon.

Other usual powerhouses such as Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson have remained inside the top 10. Here’s an updated look at 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting class rankings after Texas landed Gullette on Friday.

h

h

LSU (254.78)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

17 total commits

Miami (260.29)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

16 total commits

Penn State (260.68)

Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

18 total commits

Clemson (263.63)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

18 total commits

Oklahoma (267.31)

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

19 total commits

Texas (278.30)

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

21 total commits

Ohio State (279.07)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

18 total commits

Georgia (289.32)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

18 total commits

Alabama (289.32)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

18 total commits

Notre Dame (289.69)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

21 total commits

1

1

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire