Where Texas lands in 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting class rankings after adding Derion Gullette
The 2023 recruiting class rankings have shuffled around quite a bit this week.
Alabama briefly took over the No. 1 spot from Notre Dame, only for the Fighting Irish to reclaim the top class a day or two later. The two programs are neck and neck with nearly the same recruiting grade at the moment.
Oklahoma had a strong month of July and looks to finish with a top 10 class in the country for the 2023 cycle. Texas has had a fairly slow last few weeks but with the addition of four-star edge Derion Gullette and the anticipated announcement from four-star running back Cedric Baxter on August 10, the Longhorns could very well find themselves within the top three soon.
Other usual powerhouses such as Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson have remained inside the top 10. Here’s an updated look at 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting class rankings after Texas landed Gullette on Friday.
LSU (254.78)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
17 total commits
Miami (260.29)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
16 total commits
Penn State (260.68)
Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports
18 total commits
Clemson (263.63)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
18 total commits
Oklahoma (267.31)
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
19 total commits
Texas (278.30)
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
21 total commits
Ohio State (279.07)
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
18 total commits
Georgia (289.32)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
18 total commits
Alabama (289.32)
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
18 total commits
Notre Dame (289.69)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
21 total commits
