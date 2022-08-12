Where Texas would land in PositionU for 2022

The 2022 edition of Texas football features a special collection of talented players. When compared to other teams, it becomes evident just how special Texas is on paper.

ESPN recently posted their Position-U, showcasing the teams that produce the best players at every position. With that in mind, I came up with the 2022 version of Position-U.

At quarterback, Alabama and Ohio State have not only great starters but elite depth. LSU and Clemson may lack the elite starter, but certainly have multiple very good quarterbacks in the fold.

Texas comes in strong at running back and receiver, with two of the best units in the country.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Baylor figures to have a strong defensive line, while Oklahoma’s tandem of Danny Stutsman and Deshaun White could flourish in Brent Venables’ defense.

Texas A&M, Georgia and Clemson join Alabama and Ohio State in multiple units. Georgia’s elite receiving tight ends could take Todd Monken’s offense to another level this year.

Here is a look at my Position-U rankings for the 2022 season.

QBU

Ohio State Alabama LSU Clemson USC

RBU

Texas Wisconsin Alabama Ohio State Texas A&M

WR+TEU

Ohio State Georgia Texas USC Alabama

OLU

Wisconsin Alabama Texas A&M Ohio State Georgia

DLU

Alabama Texas A&M Clemson Oregon Baylor

LBU

Alabama Washington Oregon Clemson Oklahoma

DBU

Georgia Texas A&M Iowa Clemson Alabama

