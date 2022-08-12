Where Texas would land in PositionU for 2022

Joey Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The 2022 edition of Texas football features a special collection of talented players. When compared to other teams, it becomes evident just how special Texas is on paper.

ESPN recently posted their Position-U, showcasing the teams that produce the best players at every position. With that in mind, I came up with the 2022 version of Position-U.

At quarterback, Alabama and Ohio State have not only great starters but elite depth. LSU and Clemson may lack the elite starter, but certainly have multiple very good quarterbacks in the fold.

Texas comes in strong at running back and receiver, with two of the best units in the country.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Baylor figures to have a strong defensive line, while Oklahoma’s tandem of Danny Stutsman and Deshaun White could flourish in Brent Venables’ defense.

Texas A&M, Georgia and Clemson join Alabama and Ohio State in multiple units. Georgia’s elite receiving tight ends could take Todd Monken’s offense to another level this year.

Here is a look at my Position-U rankings for the 2022 season.

QBU

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Ohio State

  2. Alabama

  3. LSU

  4. Clemson

  5. USC

RBU

V6v3915 Jpg

  1. Texas

  2. Wisconsin

  3. Alabama

  4. Ohio State

  5. Texas A&M

WR+TEU

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Ohio State

  2. Georgia

  3. Texas

  4. USC

  5. Alabama

OLU

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Wisconsin

  2. Alabama

  3. Texas A&M

  4. Ohio State

  5. Georgia

DLU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Alabama

  2. Texas A&M

  3. Clemson

  4. Oregon

  5. Baylor

LBU

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

  1. Alabama

  2. Washington

  3. Oregon

  4. Clemson

  5. Oklahoma

DBU

Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Georgia

  2. Texas A&M

  3. Iowa

  4. Clemson

  5. Alabama

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

