Where Texas would land in PositionU for 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Texas LonghornsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The 2022 edition of Texas football features a special collection of talented players. When compared to other teams, it becomes evident just how special Texas is on paper.
ESPN recently posted their Position-U, showcasing the teams that produce the best players at every position. With that in mind, I came up with the 2022 version of Position-U.
At quarterback, Alabama and Ohio State have not only great starters but elite depth. LSU and Clemson may lack the elite starter, but certainly have multiple very good quarterbacks in the fold.
Texas comes in strong at running back and receiver, with two of the best units in the country.
Elsewhere in the Big 12, Baylor figures to have a strong defensive line, while Oklahoma’s tandem of Danny Stutsman and Deshaun White could flourish in Brent Venables’ defense.
Texas A&M, Georgia and Clemson join Alabama and Ohio State in multiple units. Georgia’s elite receiving tight ends could take Todd Monken’s offense to another level this year.
Here is a look at my Position-U rankings for the 2022 season.
1
1
p
p
e
e
W
W
h
h
QBU
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State
Alabama
LSU
Clemson
USC
RBU
V6v3915 Jpg
Texas
Wisconsin
Alabama
Ohio State
Texas A&M
WR+TEU
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State
Georgia
Texas
USC
Alabama
OLU
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin
Alabama
Texas A&M
Ohio State
Georgia
DLU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama
Texas A&M
Clemson
Oregon
Baylor
LBU
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
Alabama
Washington
Oregon
Clemson
Oklahoma
DBU
Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia
Texas A&M
Iowa
Clemson
Alabama
1
1