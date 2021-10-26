Where Texas football lands in the latest bowl projections after Week 8

While some goals are now out of reach for Texas this season, there is still a slight chance that they can appear in the Big 12 championship game and/or receive a berth to a decent bowl game.

Prior to their consecutive losses to the Oklahoma schools, Texas was projected to reach a New Year’s Six bowl game. Now that they’re in the middle of the pack of the Big 12, those aspirations now feel doubtful.

CBS Sports and ESPN have each released their updated college football bowl projections following Week 8. While the Longhorns are no longer expected to reach a New Year’s Six bowl game, there are still some intriguing matchups on the table.

CBS Sports: Alamo Bowl

Projected matchup: Texas vs. Arizona State

ESPN: Liberty Bowl, Texas Bowl

Projected matchup (Liberty Bowl): Texas vs. Mississippi State

Projected matchup (Texas Bowl): Texas vs. LSU

