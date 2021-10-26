Where Texas football lands in the latest bowl projections after Week 8
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
While some goals are now out of reach for Texas this season, there is still a slight chance that they can appear in the Big 12 championship game and/or receive a berth to a decent bowl game.
Prior to their consecutive losses to the Oklahoma schools, Texas was projected to reach a New Year’s Six bowl game. Now that they’re in the middle of the pack of the Big 12, those aspirations now feel doubtful.
CBS Sports and ESPN have each released their updated college football bowl projections following Week 8. While the Longhorns are no longer expected to reach a New Year’s Six bowl game, there are still some intriguing matchups on the table.
CBS Sports: Alamo Bowl
Projected matchup: Texas vs. Arizona State
ESPN: Liberty Bowl, Texas Bowl
Projected matchup (Liberty Bowl): Texas vs. Mississippi State
Projected matchup (Texas Bowl): Texas vs. LSU
Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.