Where Texas football lands among highest recruiting expenses

College football recruiting is costly business. The more successful schools proved they were willing to pay the price.

As you might imagine, the Georgia Bulldogs topped the list showing their commitment to building a dynastic reign over the sport. Their $4.5 million commitment to the 2022 recruiting class was $1.3 millon more than the next highest expense total.

Clemson checked in at No. 2 on the list at $3.2 million. Dabo Swinney once scoffed at NIL stating that he built his program in God’s name, image and likeness. Clearly, there’s a monetary commitment at Clemson and the Tigers are doing more than winning over players with culture and a good education.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma both check in above Texas at No. 3 and 5 respectively. Here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest recruiting expenses for the 2022 recruiting class.

Georgia Bulldogs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Monetary commitment: $4.5 million

2023 recruiting class ranking: No. 2

Thoughts: Georgia has become the New York Yankees of college football in what it is willing to spend. That’s a compliment to their commitment to winning football.

Clemson Tigers

Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc

Monetary commitment: $3.2 millon

2023 recruiting class ranking: No. 11

Thoughts: The Tigers aren’t getting a great return on investment here, but are still one of the more talented teams in college football. New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley should have plenty to work with this season.

Texas A&M Aggies

Syndication The Montgomery Advertiser

Monetary commitment: $3.0 million

2023 recruiting class ranking: No. 15

Thoughts: There’s plenty of desperation in College Station after last year’s 5-7 season and 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The wheels came off in recruiting, but they were able to reel in the best of the rest. The Aggies need to win 8 or 9 games this season for program viability.

Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Monetary commitment: $2.9 million

Story continues

2023 recruiting class ranking: No. 13

Thoughts: Another lesser return on investment, but the Volunteers got their quarterback, Nico Iamaleava. Not long ago, Tennessee was a dead program. Head coach Josh Heupel proved he could accomplish more with less a couple years ago. Now the team is set up to be an SEC powerhouse.

Oklahoma Sooners

Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman

Monetary commitment: $2.6 million

2023 recruiting class ranking: No. 7

Thoughts: We might have a better idea of why the Sooners couldn’t pay their buyout to leave for the SEC. Credit head coach Brent Venables for pulling off one of the best recruiting classes in program history.

Texas Longhorns

Frank Denius Fields on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Monetary commitment: $2.4 million

2023 recruiting class ranking: No. 3

Thoughts: Texas had great classes in 2022 and 2023. They need to win 10 games this season to maintain recruiting momentum.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Monetary commitment: $2.3 million

2023 recruiting class ranking: No. 1

Thoughts: Nick Saban won the 2023 recruiting class fair and square. Alabama added 7 five-star players in the recruiting cycle.

Michigan Wolverines

Ncaa Fiesta Bowl Game

Monetary commitment: $2.2 million

2023 recruiting class ranking: No. 18

Thoughts: It should be easier for a blue blood program to recruit. Perhaps head coach Jim Harbaugh will be more committed to recruiting in the next cycle.

Oregon Ducks

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Monetary commitment: $1.8 million

2023 recruiting class ranking: No. 8

Thoughts: Oregon had the No. 9 spending budget and earned a Top 10 class. A solid return on investment and certainly better than A&M, Clemson and Michigan.

Florida Gators

Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs Lsu Tigers

Monetary commitment: $1.6 million

2023 recruiting class ranking: No. 12

Thoughts: Florida hauled in a solid recruiting class. It could have had a better one had they been more forthright with top quarterback commit Jaden Rashada.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire