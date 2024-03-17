Where Texas basketball’s 2024 NCAA Tournament résumé stands for March Madness

Based on almost all of the national prognosticators, Selection Sunday shouldn’t hold much drama for the Texas basketball team.

The Longhorns (20-12) seemingly locked up an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament weeks ago by beating teams such as Texas Tech and TCU on the road and Baylor at home in Big 12 play. They’ve been consistently projected as a No. 8 or No. 9 seed for several weeks, with recent predictions by analysts such as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm slotting Texas as a No. 9 after Wednesday's loss to Kansas State in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.

So what should Texas fans keep an eye on come Sunday at 5 p.m., when the NCAA begins its selection show on CBS? Let’s take a look.

More: Life on the NCAA Tournament basketball bubble is tough, Mr. Bubble knows for sure | Bohls

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell looks to pass to a teammate while guarded by Kansas State forward David N'Guessan in their Feb. 19 game at Moody Center. Mitchell and the Texas basketball team will find out their NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday.

Texas basketball's NCAA Tournament résumé

After their Big 12 Tournament loss, the Longhorns fell a spot to No. 29 in the NET rankings, which is a primary metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee as it wades through the 362 Division I college basketball programs to determine the 68-team field.

That lofty ranking for a team that went just .500 in conference play testifies to both the strength of the Big 12 — the nation’s highest-rated conference by virtually every metric — as well as the Longhorns’ ability to beat quality teams.

The NET ratings lean heavily on a quadrant system to determine quality wins and losses, with “Quad 1” wins especially valued. Texas has a 5-9 record against Quad 1 teams, including road wins at TCU, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Cincinnati as well as a home victory over Baylor. The Longhorns are 3-2 in Quad 2 games.

Seven of Texas’ 11 losses have been to teams projected as top-four seeds by Lunardi: Houston (twice), Connecticut, Marquette, Kansas, Baylor and Iowa State.

More: Where does Texas basketball's Rodney Terry rank in pay for coaches in Big 12, SEC?

Who will the Longhorns play, and where will they play?

They’ll likely face a challenge in the first game of the tournament, since games between No. 8 and No. 9 seeds are often seen as a tossup. Lunardi projects the Longhorns playing eighth-seeded Nebraska in the East Region while Palm currently sees the Longhorns playing eighth-seeded Florida Atlantic in the first round in the West Region.

And where could Texas play? Assuming an eight or nine seed, the Longhorns will travel to either Brooklyn, (East Region), Charlotte (West) or Indianapolis (Midwest) for its first-round game. Houston, Texas’ Big 12 rival, projects as the top seed in the South Region, and the selection committee tries to avoid a possible second-round meeting between conference foes.

It looks unlikely Texas would rise up to a No. 7 seed. And there’s a slight chance the Longhorns could fall to a No. 10 seed, which would mean a meeting with a No. 7 in Omaha, Neb. (Midwest Region), Indianapolis (South), Salt Lake City (West) or Charlotte (East).

More: Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says conference in better shape as Texas, OU depart

Who are the likely top seeds?

If Texas, as expected, lands on the No. 8 or No. 9 line, the Longhorns will likely face a formidable foe if they win their opening game. Defending national champion Connecticut, Purdue and Houston seem like locks for a top seed while North Carolina likely secured the fourth No. 1 seed with Tennessee’s loss in the SEC quarterfinals.

As mentioned, the NCAA Tournament selection committee will try to avoid a third meeting between Houston and Texas in the second round. Early in the season, UConn beat Texas 81-71 it the Empire Classic in New York.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas March Madness bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA Tournament