Where Texas’ 2023 recruiting class would rank with Colton Vasek and Anthony Hill

Texas is making waves in recruiting following a huge win over then No. 13 Kansas State. Two premier recruiting targets could be on their way to the Forty Acres.

Multiple crystal ball predictions entered on Monday have Colton Vasek and Anthony Hill Jr headed to the Longhorns. Both players were seen as huge losses when they committed to each of Texas’ top rivals. Lately, they are set to spurn both Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Vasek, a Texas legacy and elite pass rusher from Austin, first looked to be leaving the Sooners when he took a visit to the Texas game against Iowa State. Some scoffed at the possibility he would choose the Longhorns, but it looks like they could be his No. 1 school presently.

Some have flirted with the idea that Hill would flip from the Aggies for a couple weeks. Now that he has decommitted, the Texas Longhorns are back in the hunt for another top class.

Let’s look at where Steve Sarkisian’s 2023 class would rank in the 247Sports recruiting rankings should Hill and Vasek choose the Longhorns.

Alabama - 310.01

Texas - 295.10

Georgia - 294.95

Notre Dame - 289.25

LSU - 287.90

Ohio State - 286.96

Miami - 280.81

Oklahoma - 279.69

Florida - 270.92

Clemson - 269.74

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire