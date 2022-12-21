Where Texas’ 2023 recruiting class ranks after the first day of early signing period
The first day of the early signing period went extremely well for the Texas Longhorns.
Steve Sarkisian’s staff was able to sign all 21 commits in their 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. The class is led by five-star quarterback Arch Manning, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill and five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr.
The Longhorns also received somewhat of a surprise recruiting win over Oklahoma for four-star edge Tausili Akana. After Akana’s commitment, Texas’ 2023 recruiting class jumped one spot in 247Sports’ composite team rankings. They’re still in contention to flip Louisville commit and four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore in the coming days also.
Sarkisian’s staff is in great position to finish the 2023 cycle with a top-three class in the country. Here’s a look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country as of Wednesday.
Tennessee - 25 commits
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame - 25 commits
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma - 24 commits
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon - 27 commits
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
LSU - 25 commits
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State - 20 commits
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
Miami - 25 commits
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Texas - 22 commits
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia - 25 commits
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama - 27 commits
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports