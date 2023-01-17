Where Texas’ 2023 recruiting class lands in On3’s updated consensus rankings

On3 Sports released their final On300 ranking on Tuesday.

There were quite a few notable shakeups in the updated ranking, including five-star quarterback Arch Manning falling two spots to the No. 3 overall prospect in the class.

The ranking also impacted the On3 consensus 2023 team rankings. Texas still owns a top five class in the country with three five-stars, 12 four-stars and nine three-star players signed.

Elsewhere across the college football landscape, Miami, LSU and Texas A&M are rising while Tennessee fell out of the top 10. Here’s an updated look at On3’s consensus top 10 recruiting classes in the country for the 2023 cycle.

Florida (92.021)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon (92.232)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame (92.568)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma (92.644)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

LSU (92.718)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State (93.167)

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Miami (93.305)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Texas (93.771)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia (94.706)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama (96.200)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire