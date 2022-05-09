Where Texas’ 2023 recruiting class lands in ESPN’s updated rankings

Steve Sarkisian is still in the process of rebuilding a Texas roster that was left in shambles by the previous staff.

The 2019 class is a horror story of recruiting classes, and Sarkisian is still losing players that Tom Herman recruited. However, Sarkisian’s first class (2022) as head coach was very strong and he is looking to build on that with an ever better 2023 cycle.

As it currently stands, the Longhorns have five total commits in their 2023 class and are hopeful they will be able to add more elite recruits to the mix like five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

ESPN released their updated recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle (exclusive content), and Texas landed at No. 12. Their class ranks one spot ahead of Big 12 rival Oklahoma, and one spot below in-state rival Texas A&M. Here is the breakdown provided of the Longhorn class thus far:

Early on, Texas has been able to land some top in-state defensive prospects led by Johnson, a defensive back with good ball skills and the size and toughness to support the run. Along the defensive line, ESPN 300 prospect Dylan Spencer gives the Longhorns an explosive player with a good motor in the trenches. Niblett was a key in-state addition on offense, as he can be a big-play threat with his outstanding speed.

Texas is surely looking to bolster up their defensive front to help their pass rush, along with bringing in more wide receiver depth. This class ranking is definitely going to move up when more players start announcing their decisions, but as of now No. 12 is a solid start.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.