Where Texas’ 2023 recruiting class ranks after landing S’Maje Burrell

Texas received great news over the weekend with the commitment of linebacker S’Maje Burrell. The rising three-star is the third member of Texas’ 2023 class, joining defensive back Jamel Johnson and defensive lineman Dylan Spencer.

Landing Burrell moves Texas’ 2023 class rating up to No. 22 in the country and No. 4 in the Big 12 conference. It is early in the recruiting process but the Horns currently sit behind Oklahoma (No. 16), Baylor (No. 6) and Texas Tech (No. 2) in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff are looking to put together back-to-back top-five recruiting classes in the 2023 cycle. Texas hosted a plethora of high priority prospects in what appeared to be a successful weekend in Austin.

The Longhorns remain firmly in the mix for many sought-after players, including five-star quarterback Arch Manning, running back Rueben Owens and linebacker Anthony Hill.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.