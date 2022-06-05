Where Texas’ 2023 recruiting class ranks according to On3

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff put together an impressive 2022 recruiting class that concluded as the No. 5 group in the country, and they’re hoping to keep that momentum rolling into the 2023 cycle.

Although the Longhorns only have five commits for their 2023 class at this point, it’s already viewed as one of the top in the country. The small group of four-star prospects ranks as the No. 1 class in the Big 12 and No. 9 nationally according to On3.

Four-star wide receiver Ryan Niblett is Texas’ highest rated commit, followed by four-star defensive lineman Dylan Spencer. Four-star safety Jamel Johnson, four-star running back Tre Wisner and four-star linebacker S’Maje Burrell round out the impressive group.

Although it’s still too early in the recruiting cycle to put much weight into these rankings, the Longhorns could make significant strides in the coming months with the decision of five-star quarterback Arch Manning looming.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.