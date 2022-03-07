Where Texas’ 2022 recruiting class would rank in the SEC
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re aware of the plan for Texas and Oklahoma to reshape the college football landscape in a few years.
It’s unclear exactly when the Longhorns and Sooners will make the move from the Big 12 to the SEC, but recent reports indicate the two programs are unlikely to make the switch before 2024.
Many are anxious to see how Texas and Oklahoma fare on the football field against powerhouse programs such as Georgia, Alabama, Florida and others on a consistent basis. However, from an off the field standpoint, the two schools fit in just fine.
On the recruiting front, Texas will likely be competing for one of the top classes within the SEC each cycle. It’s crucial that the recruiting success begins right now, as these players will likely be a part of the team that joins the new conference in the future.
Longhorns Wire took a look at where Texas and Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class would rank in the SEC right now. It’s no secret that the Longhorns and Sooners have the best recruiting class in the Big 12 each year, but how they seamlessly fit in with the SEC on this front may surprise you.
Vanderbilt
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 31
SEC rank: 16
South Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY
National rank: 28
SEC rank: 15
Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 26
SEC rank: 14
Mississippi State
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 24
SEC rank: 13
Ole Miss
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 22
SEC rank: 12
Florida
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images
National rank: 20
SEC rank: 11
Auburn
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 18
SEC rank: 10
Tennessee
© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC
National rank: 16
SEC rank: 9
Missouri
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 15
SEC rank: 8
Kentucky
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 14
SEC rank: 7
LSU
Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 12
SEC rank: 6
Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 8
SEC rank: 5
Texas
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
National rank: 5
SEC rank: 4
Georgia
Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald
National rank: 3
SEC rank: 3
Alabama
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 2
SEC rank: 2
Texas A&M
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 1
SEC rank: 1
