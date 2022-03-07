Where Texas’ 2022 recruiting class would rank in the SEC

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re aware of the plan for Texas and Oklahoma to reshape the college football landscape in a few years.

It’s unclear exactly when the Longhorns and Sooners will make the move from the Big 12 to the SEC, but recent reports indicate the two programs are unlikely to make the switch before 2024.

Many are anxious to see how Texas and Oklahoma fare on the football field against powerhouse programs such as Georgia, Alabama, Florida and others on a consistent basis. However, from an off the field standpoint, the two schools fit in just fine.

On the recruiting front, Texas will likely be competing for one of the top classes within the SEC each cycle. It’s crucial that the recruiting success begins right now, as these players will likely be a part of the team that joins the new conference in the future.

Longhorns Wire took a look at where Texas and Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class would rank in the SEC right now. It’s no secret that the Longhorns and Sooners have the best recruiting class in the Big 12 each year, but how they seamlessly fit in with the SEC on this front may surprise you.

Vanderbilt

National rank: 31

SEC rank: 16

South Carolina

National rank: 28

SEC rank: 15

Arkansas

National rank: 26

SEC rank: 14

Mississippi State

National rank: 24

SEC rank: 13

Ole Miss

National rank: 22

SEC rank: 12

Florida

National rank: 20

SEC rank: 11

Auburn

National rank: 18

SEC rank: 10

Tennessee

National rank: 16

SEC rank: 9

Missouri

National rank: 15

SEC rank: 8

Kentucky

National rank: 14

SEC rank: 7

LSU

National rank: 12

SEC rank: 6

Oklahoma

National rank: 8

SEC rank: 5

Texas

National rank: 5

SEC rank: 4

Georgia

National rank: 3

SEC rank: 3

Alabama

National rank: 2

SEC rank: 2

Texas A&M

National rank: 1

SEC rank: 1

