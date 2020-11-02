Where are the Texans with the COVID-19 protocol?

The Houston Texans had a player test positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 28, and the NFL still has the AFC South club in the protocol.

Guard Max Scharping had a positive test, and the club, which was already on its bye week, then shutdown team facilities for a deep cleaning. The team met virtually over the bye when necessary.

Though it is game week and the Texans will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 12:00 p.m. CT Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, the NFL is still monitoring the Texans’ situation very closely.

“The NFL has put us through an intense protocol,” interim coach Romeo Crennel said via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “The guys will be wearing face shields on their helmets at practice to try to minimize any contact or any spread that way.”

According to Crennel, the Texans had 900 negative tests over the past week with zero positive tests.

“We’re trying to do the right thing and I think the players are doing the right thing for the most part,” said Crennel.

Scharping is the first Texans player to test positive for the novel coronavirus since training camp.

