Where Tennessee ranks nationally for total offensive plays following Week 6
Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the matchup.
Below are offensive play total rankings for Power Five teams following Week 6. Offensive play totals are for Week 0-6 games.
No. 1 Nebraska: 510 plays (7 games)
No. 2 Duke: 477 plays (6 games)
No. 3 Illinois: 473 plays (7 games)
No. 4 Virginia: 467 plays (6 games)
No. 5 Tennessee: 451 plays (6 games)
