Where will Tennessee football's Josh Heupel be in 3 years? Readers respond | Adams

This column is the first in a series of weekly survey questions. That might seem hypocritical to anyone who knows I never answer survey questions.

But my literary contributors answer them.

This week’s question is related to Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel, who just completed his third season with the Vols. I asked some of my literary contributors where they thought Heupel would be in three more years and what would be the state of Tennessee football at that time.

Here’s a sample of the responses:

Marie writes: The last 3 years have definitely been better than the last decade but I’m afraid if Josh can’t get a smart fast athletic QB it could start going downhill (as in running downhill).

Defense has to stay on the field too long and that isn’t a good look. What ever happened to cornerbacks?

Josh may need to buy a QB and some defensive backs or it may start getting warm in Knoxville.

My response: In a best-case Tennessee scenario, Nico Iamaleava will handle the quarterback duties with talent and flair. And perhaps, the Vols can land a Colorado cornerback once players realize Prime Time is better at promoting himself than a program.

Shemp writes: I think we overestimated Hopeful as he made last year’s run with players he didn’t recruit and it always galls me that he picked Millstone over Hooker in the first place. Where he is in three years depends equally on what happens at other schools.

My response: Not sure why Heupel ever thought Milton was a good fit for his offense. But I believe Heupel is an excellent offensive coach if he has the right quarterback.

Glenn writes: Josh Heupel will continue to head the program in the future. His teams will be entertaining and fun to watch, but won’t win any championships in the conference realignment or national playoffs.

The road losses at South Carolina last year and at Florida this year were disappointing, but the most telling performance was at Missouri this year. How could you not have your team prepared to play this game after the Tigers had taken Georgia into the fourth quarter in Athens before narrowly losing?

My response: Good point on the Missouri game. The UT defense made former Truman State running back Cody Schrader look like a combination of Jim Brown, Barry Sanders, Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey.

Bill writes: As far as Heupel's tenure at UT, I think he'll remain for the next 3 years largely for 2 reasons:

He hasn't moved into the echelon of "hot" coaches that every school wants. and if he does cross over, White will throw enough money at him to keep him in Knoxville.

My opinion is Danny White doesn't like to admit bad decisions and accordingly, the Vols would have to have a pretty dismal record over the next 3 years before Heupel is assisted in finding another coaching opportunity at a different location.

My response: I don’t think Tennessee’s record ever will get dismal enough for Heupel to be fired. UT still has a vivid reminder of what “dismal” looks like. It was wearing a COVID mask very badly and looked strikingly similar to a Conehead from “Saturday Night Live.”

Colorado Mark writes: You are looking at it, assuming nothing changes at the top tier teams in the league, and Armageddón has not taken place. Officer Barbrady will be yammering on about some coach speak thing that is just a bunch of noise.

My response: I’m pulling against both Armageddon and “coach speak.”

Vols Mark writes: I fully expect Tennessee to be consistently in the playoffs and part of the NC conversation. Next year will be our turning point.

My response: The Vols haven’t been in the national championship picture for so long, I didn’t realize right away what “NC” meant.

David writes: Heupel will have the program in the top 10 and will have the playoff all previous years, but no national championship.

He will finish his career at OU after Bob Stoops is no longer affiliated with the OU program.

My response: He will need to beat the Sooners a few times before he can join them.

Mike writes: In December 2026, Heuple will be considered a reliable 10-11 wins per season coach. Nico opts out and heads to the NFL despite Peyton’s urgings that Nico follow the master’s steps and return for a senior year on the Hill. Tennessee will have played in two CFP games but never have been one of the four teams to receive a bye. Got to one semi-final but lost.

My response: I didn’t expect such a detailed account of the future. Since you seem have a crystal ball, do you think I will still be alive?

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

