Where Tennessee football ranks in third College Football Playoff poll: See full list

Tennessee football dropped five spots to No. 18 in the third College Football Playoff poll of the season, which was released on Tuesday night.

The Vols debuted at No. 17 in the first CFP poll and then jumped to No. 13 last week after beating UConn 59-3. But they plummeted this week following a 36-7 loss to Missouri.

Missouri jumped five spots to No. 9. And Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, moved to No. 1.

Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) plays Georgia (10-0, 7-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

UT is ranked No. 19 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and No. 21 in the AP Top 25.

The CFP poll is updated each Tuesday. It will determine which teams go to the playoffs and New Year’s Six bowls.

College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Michigan (10-0)

4. Florida State (10-0)

5. Washington (10-0)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Texas (9-1)

8. Alabama (9-1)

9. Missouri (8-2)

10. Louisville (9-1)

11. Oregon State (8-2)

12. Penn State (8-2)

13. Ole Miss (8-2)

14. Oklahoma (8-2)

15. LSU (7-3)

16. Iowa (8-2)

17. Arizona (7-3)

18. Tennessee (7-3)

19. Notre Dame (7-3)

20. North Carolina (8-2)

21. Kansas State (7-3)

22. Utah (7-3)

23. Oklahoma State (7-3)

24. Tulane (9-1)

25. Kansas (7-3)

