Where Tennessee football ranks in second College Football Playoff poll: See full list

Tennessee football moved up four spots to No. 13 in the second College Football Playoff poll of the season, which was released on Tuesday night.

The Vols debuted at No. 17 in the first CFP poll last week. UT beat UConn 59-3, but it also benefitted from other ranked teams losing.

The Vols' next two opponents also are ranked in the CFP − No. 2 Georgia and No. 14 Missouri.

Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) plays Missouri (7-2, 3-2) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in Columbia, Missouri. Then the Vols will host Georgia (9-0, 6-0) on Nov. 18 (3:30 p.m., CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

UT is ranked No. 12 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP Top 25.

The CFP poll is updated each Tuesday. It will determine which teams go to the playoffs and New Year’s Six bowls.

College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings

1. Ohio State (9-0)

2. Georgia (9-0)

3. Michigan (9-0)

4. Florida State (9-0)

5. Washington (9-0)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Texas (8-1)

8. Alabama (8-1)

9. Ole Miss (8-1)

10. Penn State (8-1)

11. Louisville (8-1)

12. Oregon State (7-2)

13. Tennessee (7-2)

14. Missouri (7-2)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2)

16. Kansas (7-2)

17. Oklahoma (7-2)

18. Utah (7-2)

19. LSU (6-3)

20. Notre Dame (7-3)

21. Arizona (6-3)

22. Iowa (7-2)

23. Tulane (8-1)

24. North Carolina (7-2)

25. Kansas State (6-3)

