Where Tennessee football ranks in fourth College Football Playoff poll: See full list

Tennessee football dropped three spots to No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff poll, released on Tuesday night, after a second straight lopsided loss.

The Vols debuted at No. 17 in the first CFP poll, jumped to No. 13 after beating UConn 59-3 and dropped to No. 18 after a 36-7 loss to Missouri. And they fell again this week following a 38-10 loss to Georgia.

Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, remained at No. 1 for a second straight week.

Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC) plays Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium in the regular-season finale. And the Vols have a bowl game ahead.

UT is ranked No. 23 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and No. 25 in the AP Top 25, and it's the only 7-4 team in either poll. The Vols are the only 7-4 team in the AP Top 25 and coaches poll, and they're the highest ranked 7-4 team in the CFP poll.

The CFP poll will updated on Nov. 28 and then the final poll released Dec. 3. It will determine which teams go to the playoffs and New Year’s Six bowls.

College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. Washington (11-0)

5. Florida State (11-0)

6. Oregon (10-1)

7. Texas (10-1)

8. Alabama (10-1)

9. Missouri (9-2)

10. Louisville (10-1)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Ole Miss (9-2)

13. Oklahoma (9-2)

14. LSU (8-3)

15. Arizona (8-3)

16. Oregon State (8-3)

17. Iowa (9-2)

18. Notre Dame (8-3)

19. Kansas State (8-3)

20. Oklahoma State (8-3)

21. Tennessee (7-4)

22. North Carolina State (8-3)

23. Tulane (10-1)

24. Clemson (7-4)

25. Liberty (11-0)

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

