Where Tennessee football ranks in first College Football Playoff poll: See full list

Tennessee is ranked No. 17 in the first College Football Playoff poll of the season, which was released on Tuesday.

Two of the next three opponents are ahead of the Vols − No. 2 Georgia and No. 12 Missouri.

That means Tennessee has some challenges ahead in November, but those games are also opportunities to climb in the poll.

Tennessee (6-2) has a more favorable matchup this week. It plays Connecticut (1-7) on Saturday (noon ET, SEC Network) for homecoming at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee is ranked No. 16 in US LBM Coaches Poll and No. 19 in the AP Top 25.

The CFP poll is updated each Tuesday. It will determine which teams go to the playoffs and New Year’s Six bowls.

Tennessee was ranked No. 1 in the first CFP poll last season and ultimately played in the Orange Bowl, where it beat Clemson.

College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings

1. Ohio State (8-0)

2. Georgia (8-0)

3. Michigan (8-0)

4. Florida State (8-0)

5. Washington (8-0)

6. Oregon (7-1)

7. Texas (7-1)

8. Alabama (7-1)

9. Oklahoma (7-1)

10. Ole Miss (7-1)

11. Penn State (7-1)

12. Missouri (7-1)

13. Louisville (7-1)

14. LSU (6-2)

15. Notre Dame (7-2)

16. Oregon State (6-2

17. Tennessee (6-2)

18. Utah (6-2)

19. UCLA (6-2)

20. USC (7-2)

21. Kansas (6-2)

22. Oklahoma State (6-2)

23. Kansas State (6-2)

24. Tulane (7-1)

25. Air Force (8-0)

