Where Tennessee football ranks in fifth College Football Playoff poll: See full list

Tennessee football remained at No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff poll, released on Tuesday night, after a win over Vanderbilt.

The Vols debuted at No. 17 in the first CFP poll, jumped to No. 13 after beating UConn 59-3, dropped to No. 18 after a 36-7 loss to Missouri and dropped again to No. 21 following a 38-10 loss to Georgia.

They didn't move after beating Vanderbilt 48-24 in the regular-season finale.

Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, remained at No. 1 for a third straight week. Alabama is No. 8. They'll meet in the SEC title game on Saturday.

Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) is ranked No. 23 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, but it didn't make the cut in the AP Top 25. The CFP poll will be updated on Sunday, and that will determine which teams go to the playoffs and New Year’s Six bowls.

The Vols also will get their bowl bid on Sunday.

College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. Washington (12-0)

4. Florida State (12-0)

5. Oregon (11-1)

6. Ohio State (11-1)

7. Texas (11-1)

8. Alabama (11-1)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. Oklahoma (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Louisville (10-2)

15. Arizona (9-3)

16. Iowa (10-2)

17. Notre Dame (9-3)

18. Oklahoma State (9-3)

19. North Carolina State (9-3)

20. Oregon State (8-4)

21. Tennessee (8-4)

22. Tulane (11-1)

23. Clemson (8-4)

24. Liberty (12-0)

25. Kansas State (8-4)

