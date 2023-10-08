Where Tennessee football ranks in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after open week

An off weekend for Tennessee football didn't stop Josh Heupel's team from ascending in the polls.

Benefitting from losses by Notre Dame, Kentucky and Miami, the Vols moved up into a tie with Washington State for 19th in the latest AP Poll released on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) also jumped up one spot to No. 17 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) fell out of the polls after falling at home to Alabama this week. The Aggies make the journey to Knoxville to take on the Vols on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

Here's a look at the polls in full.

Tennessee football in the latest AP Poll

MAYS: How Cooper Mays returned from injury for Tennessee football and dealt with speculation

Tennessee football in US LBM Coaches Poll

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Penn State Washington Oklahoma Oregon USC Alabama Texas UNC Ole Miss Oregon State Louisville Utah Tennessee Duke Washington State LSU Notre Dame UCLA Kentucky Kansas Mizzou

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tennessee football ranking: Where Vols stand in latest polls