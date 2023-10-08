Where Tennessee football ranks in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after open week
An off weekend for Tennessee football didn't stop Josh Heupel's team from ascending in the polls.
Benefitting from losses by Notre Dame, Kentucky and Miami, the Vols moved up into a tie with Washington State for 19th in the latest AP Poll released on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) also jumped up one spot to No. 17 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) fell out of the polls after falling at home to Alabama this week. The Aggies make the journey to Knoxville to take on the Vols on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).
Here's a look at the polls in full.
Tennessee football in the latest AP Poll
Georgia
Washington
Texas
Alabama
UNC
Oregon State
Utah
Duke
Tennessee/Washington State (T-19)
Tennessee/Washington State (T-19)
Notre Dame
Kentucky
Miami
Tennessee football in US LBM Coaches Poll
Georgia
Michigan
Ohio State
Florida State
Penn State
Washington
Oklahoma
Oregon
USC
Alabama
Texas
UNC
Ole Miss
Oregon State
Louisville
Utah
Tennessee
Duke
Washington State
LSU
Notre Dame
UCLA
Kentucky
Kansas
Mizzou
