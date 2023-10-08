Advertisement

Where Tennessee football ranks in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after open week

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
·1 min read

An off weekend for Tennessee football didn't stop Josh Heupel's team from ascending in the polls.

Benefitting from losses by Notre Dame, Kentucky and Miami, the Vols moved up into a tie with Washington State for 19th in the latest AP Poll released on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) also jumped up one spot to No. 17 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) fell out of the polls after falling at home to Alabama this week. The Aggies make the journey to Knoxville to take on the Vols on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

Here's a look at the polls in full.

Tennessee football in the latest AP Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Ohio State

  4. Florida State

  5. Oklahoma

  6. Penn State

  7. Washington

  8. Oregon

  9. Texas

  10. USC

  11. Alabama

  12. UNC

  13. Ole Miss

  14. Louisville

  15. Oregon State

  16. Utah

  17. Duke

  18. UCLA

  19. Tennessee/Washington State (T-19)

  20. Tennessee/Washington State (T-19)

  21. Notre Dame

  22. LSU

  23. Kansas

  24. Kentucky

  25. Miami

MAYS: How Cooper Mays returned from injury for Tennessee football and dealt with speculation

Tennessee football in US LBM Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Ohio State

  4. Florida State

  5. Penn State

  6. Washington

  7. Oklahoma

  8. Oregon

  9. USC

  10. Alabama

  11. Texas

  12. UNC

  13. Ole Miss

  14. Oregon State

  15. Louisville

  16. Utah

  17. Tennessee

  18. Duke

  19. Washington State

  20. LSU

  21. Notre Dame

  22. UCLA

  23. Kentucky

  24. Kansas

  25. Mizzou

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tennessee football ranking: Where Vols stand in latest polls