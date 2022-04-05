Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in way-too-early 2022-23 preseason poll

The 2021-22 college basketball season has concluded.

Kansas defeated North Carolina, 72-69, in the national championship game Monday.

Tennessee (27-8) lost to Michigan, 76-68, in the second round in the NCAA Tournament.

Following the Kansas-North Carolina national championship game, the final Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports was released on Tuesday.

The Vols are ranked No. 15 in the final poll.

With the 2021-22 season coming to an end, the USA TODAY way-too-early men’s basketball preseason top 25 for 2022-23 has been released.

Tennessee is ranked No. 22.

There’s a strong chance that standout guard Kennedy Chandler goes pro, but coach Rick Barnes should have plenty left to compete in the SEC, including returning starters Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James.

The entire USA TODAY way-too-early men’s basketball preseason top 25 for the 2022-23 season can be viewed here.

Below are the top 10 teams ranked in the 2022-23 way-too-early poll.

1. Duke

Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils associate head coach Jon Scheyer watches the team during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2. UCLA

Mar 24, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

3. North Carolina

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts after a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

4. Kentucky

Mar 12, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

5. Gonzaga

March 23, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few addresses the media in a press conference during practice day of the NCAA Tournament West Regional at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

6. Kansas

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self celebrates after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

7. Arkansas

Mar 24, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the second half of their game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the semifinals of the West regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. The Arkansas Razorbacks won 74-68. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

8. Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

9. Houston

Mar 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson speaks at a press conference following the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

10. Baylor

Mar 16, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew speaks to the media during practice before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1

1