Where TCU and Texas land in the latest College Football Playoff poll

The Texas Longhorns are moving up the charts following a huge road victory over then No. 13 Kansas State. The win propelled the Longhorns six spots in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings.

Texas came in at No. 18 after an impressive showing against K-State. This week’s opposing team saw their ranking improve this week as well.

The TCU Horned Frogs were one of the biggest stories of last week’s playoff poll. Sonny Dykes team rose from No. 7 to No. 4 this week after Tennessee, Alabama and Clemson underperformed in losing efforts.

The takeaway for TCU is that it controls its own destiny after securing a top four ranking this week.

Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan rounded out the playoff qualifiers should the season end today. Here’s a look at the Top 10 teams in the new rankings.

Clemson (8-1)

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Alabama (7-2)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Southern California (8-1)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

LSU (7-2)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon (8-1)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee (8-1)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

TCU (9-0)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan (9-0)

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State (9-0)

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia (9-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire