Where Tar Heels land in Jerry Palm’s Bracketology going into Virginia game

North Carolina gets a much-needed break here with a week in between games for the Tar Heels. After beating Virginia Tech on Saturday, the Tar Heels go back on the road and face off against Virginia in a battle for first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

It’s a huge game for both teams as the Cavaliers are one game behind the Tar Heels going into the week.

But in the long-term picture, the Tar Heels need to stack some wins to help their NCAA Tournament resume. Going into this week, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his latest Bracketology and he has the Tar Heels as a No. 2 seed, and the No. 6 team overall.

Palm has UNC in the Midwest Region along with No. 1 Purdue, No. 3 Iowa State, and No. 4 Creighton. They are matched up against No. 15 Colgate in the first round.

As for the ACC, Palm has Duke as a No. 3 seed, Clemson as a No. 6 seed and Virginia as a No. 9 seed.

