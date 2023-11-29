Where will they go? Taking a look at Auburn football’s potential bowl destinations

The first regular season under head coach Hugh Freeze is now behind us, and the Auburn Tigers will go to a bowl game for the first time since the 2021 season.

The Tigers, who ended the regular season at 6-6, are expected to play a bowl game during the window between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. According to AL.com’s Matt Cohen, one of the destinations that Auburn can cross off is the Birmingham Bowl. This is because of the possibility of the SEC earning a College Football Playoff bid, plus a New Year’s Six bowl or two. That scenario should free up a slot that could be used for a Group of Five program.

This is exciting for Auburn fans, as they would like to see their favorite team compete in a more prestigious bowl game. But which bowl scenario is more likely to happen? Experts across the country, as well as the writers at Auburn Wire, have revealed their picks ahead of Sunday’s official announcement.

Here is a look at Auburn’s projected destinations and opponents for bowl season.

Liberty Bowl

© Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zac Al-khateeb of The Tennessean projects the Tigers to play in Memphis against Texas Tech of the Big 12 Conference. The Red Raiders are 6-6 on the year, most recently losing to Texas, 57-7.

The Liberty Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 29 at 2:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

There are multiple outlets that are predicting Auburn to face an ACC program in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

CBS Sports’ latest projection has the Tigers playing Duke in the bowl game. The game is interesting due to the potential of Duke quarterback, Fairhope native Riley Leonard, facing a program from his home state. The Blue Devils are 7-5 this season and have earned wins over Clemson and NC State.

The most interesting projection of all goes to Sporting News, which forecasts a matchup between historical rivals Auburn and Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech, like Auburn, is in its first year under a new head coach. Brent Key has led the Yellow Jackets to a 6-6 mark in his first season.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Dec. 27 at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Music City Bowl

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

How about a trip to Nashville? There are five people who are projecting a visit to the Music City Bowl, including two of Auburn Wire’s writers.

Writers Taylor Jones and Brian Hauch both expect the Tigers to end their season in the Music City against Big Ten foes with first-year head coaches. Jones is projecting Auburn to face Northwestern in the bowl game while Hauch likes the idea of the Tigers facing Wisconsin. Both teams are 7-5 this season and ended Big Ten play with 5-4 records.

ESPN experts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach also share the ideas of Jones and Hauch. Bonagura agrees with Jones by predicting an Auburn-Northwestern matchup while Schlabach sides with Hauch’s Auburn-Wisconsin prediction.

Finally, The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel has also submitted a prediction that features Auburn and Wisconsin squaring off in Nashville.

The Music City Bowl will kick off at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Texas Bowl

© SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texas Bowl joins the Music City Bowl as a popular pick for Auburn’s bowl destination. Four writers are predicting the Tigers to end the season in Houston, including Auburn Wire’s JD McCarthy.

The Action Network, 247Sports, and Athlon Sports join McCarthy in predicting Auburn to compete in the Texas Bowl. They are all forecasting the same opponent, Oklahoma State, as well.

The Cowboys are competing in the Big 12 Championship Game this weekend after ending the season at 9-3, with a 7-2 Big 12 record. If this meeting were to happen, it would be the first-ever between Auburn and Oklahoma State.

The Texas Bowl will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire