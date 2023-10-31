Where surging Oregon Ducks football stands in the first College Football Playoff Rankings

Flying high after a big 35-6 win over Utah last weekend, the one-loss Oregon Ducks debuted at No. 6 in 2023’s first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings, announced by ESPN Tuesday.

The Ducks are 7-1 on the season with just one loss to undefeated No. 5 Washington. Oregon is the highest ranked one loss team in the country.

The Huskies are the highest ranked Pac-12 team, followed by the sixth-ranked Ducks, then No. 16 Oregon State, No. 18 Utah, No. 19 UCLA and No. 20 USC.

The top 4 that would make the College Football Playoffs if the season ended today were No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State.

The rankings will be updated and announced every Tuesday until the official selection show following conference championship weekend on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The rankings were decided by the College Football Playoff committee, consisting of retired former Nevada athletic director Chris Ault, Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, committee chair and NC State AD Boo Corrigan, Navy AD Chet Gladchuk, former Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe, Utah AD Mark Harlan, Michigan AD Warde Manuel, Miami of Ohio AD David Sayler, former Nebraska All-American Will Shields, Kansas State AD Gene Taylor, VP of athletics at VCU Joe Taylor, Entergy Corporation President Rod West and Montclair State professor Kelly Whiteside.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon Ducks land at No. 6