Where is Super Bowl 53 being played? originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Super Bowl LIII is more than a month away and the Bears have plenty of work to do in order to lock up a spot in the big game.

However, Super Bowl fever is alive and well in Chicago. And regardless of the path ahead of the Bears, fans should be knowledgeable about the game. Travel arrangements could be in order, after all.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bears will likely host just one home playoff game - Sunday against the Eagles - as they are the No. 3 seed in the NFC. If they beat the Eagles, the Bears would play the No. 2 seed Rams on Jan. 12.

Based on seeding alone, the winner of Bears/Rams would likely face the No. 1 seed Saints in New Orleans on Jan. 20. Playing in the south could become a trend for the Bears this postseason, however. If they ultimately played and beat the Saints, the Bears would then head to Atlanta.

Super Bowl LIII will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of the Falcons, which opened in Aug. 2017) on Feb. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. and the game can be seen on CBS.

Yes, the Bears have to win three more games to get to Atlanta, but the idea of them doing so is very realistic.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears and stream the ‘Football Aftershow' easily on your device.