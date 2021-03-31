Where is Super Bowl 2022? Location, date, stadium, city, odds, TV channel, live stream, future sites

Mary Omatiga
·2 min read
1 / 2

Where is Super Bowl 2022? Location, date, stadium, city, odds, TV channel, live stream, future sites

Just because football season is officially over, doesn’t mean the excitement has to die down. It’s time to start looking ahead to next year’s big game. See below for all you need to know about Super Bowl 2022 including where the Super Bowl is next year, the expected date, stadium, future locations, how to watch, and much more.

When is Super Bowl LVI and where will it be played?

Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The league has adopted a new 17-game schedule which pushes the Super Bowl back by one week.

SoFi Stadium, which opened in September 2020, is home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

RELATED: Super Bowl Odds, Favorites for 2022

Where and when are future Super Bowl sites and dates?

2023: Super Bowl LVII

  • State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

2024: Super Bowl LVIII

  • TBD

2025: Super Bowl LIX

  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

New Orleans was originally set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, however, it will now host in 2025 due to conflicts with the Mardi Gras celebration. As a result, the location for 2024 is still being determined.

How to watch the 2022 Super Bowl

Super Bowl 56 will be televised by NBC and will be available for live stream online or with the NBC Sports App. NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, but the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

RELATED: NFL owners approve 17-game schedule

Be sure to follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores, and more!

Where is Super Bowl 2022? Location, date, stadium, city, odds, TV channel, live stream, future sites originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • NFL likely to play games in Germany, South America

    The NFL’s international expansion plans were a significant part of Tuesday’s announcement of 17-game seasons, and games appear to be coming to Germany and South America. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned both Germany and South America on a call to announce the addition of a 17th game. The most likely South American country to host [more]

  • 2021 NFL Draft iOL Rankings

    Thor Nystrom's 2021 NFL Draft scouting series rolls on with a deep-dive into the interior offensive line class (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Jason McCourty “excited to get somewhere and play football”

    The Patriots have made a lot of moves this month, but none of them has involved the return of cornerback Jason McCourty. McCourty remains unsigned for the 2021 season and it is not because he’s unsure about his plans for a 13th NFL season. During an appearance on NFL Network Wednesday, McCourty made it clear [more]

  • Gabe Jackson: I want to be a part of an organization that wins like Seattle

    Gabe Jackson was the third selection of the Raiders’ 2014 draft class, following edge rusher Khalil Mack and quarterback Derek Carr. For seven years, Jackson was a key piece of the Raiders’ offensive line. But in that time, the franchise had just one winning season. Even when the club went 12-4 in 2016, Carr’s injury [more]

  • Vikings to play Chargers in 2021 with NFL finalizing 17th game

    We'll get to see two of the best rookies from last year in the game with Justin Herbert and Justin Jefferson.

  • Cardinals sign QB Colt McCoy to one-year contract

    After going with rookie Chris Streveler as Kyler Murray's backup in 2020, the Cardinals turn to McCoy, who enters his 12th NFL season.

  • Six famous NFL records further jeopardized by 17-game season

    The NFL's new 17-game regular-season schedule is sure to produce some new records. These notable marks could be shattered in short order.

  • Luke Rockhold hits out at UFC’s ‘mafioso-type’ negotiation tactics, urges fighters to ‘know your worth’

    Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has spoken out about the UFC's negotiating tactics, likening their approach to the mafia.

  • The Nets could make history with star-studded lineup

    HoopsHype breaks down the history being made by the 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets following their addition of LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones is not afraid, this is a public negotiation

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Tom Brady one-ups Bruce Arians with fake tattoo he should actually get

    Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.

  • Nate Diaz announces return to UFC, will face Leon Edwards at UFC 262

    Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • NBA vet Lou Williams joins Hawks after pondering retirement

    ATLANTA (AP) Stunned at being traded, Lou Williams seriously considered retiring. In the end, the 16-year NBA veteran decided he did want to play for his hometown team. Williams joined the Atlanta Hawks ahead of their game Tuesday night in Phoenix against the Suns, nearly a week after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline for guard Rajon Rondo.

  • Can't predict baseball? Watch us. Here are our 2021 MLB takes and World Series picks

    Get ready for opening day with our predictions for the 2021 MLB season.

  • From play-in to Final Four: No. 11 UCLA knocks off No. 1 Michigan in Elite Eight

    UCLA is just the second team to advance to the Final Four after having to win a play-in game to reach the first round.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Golf: Defending champion Conners flies under radar at hotel check-in

    Corey Conners may be the defending champion at this week's Valero Texas Open in San Antonio but that did not make him any more recognisable when he checked into his hotel - even if his image was on every room key. "Of course she had no idea who I was, but I made a funny comment about it being embarrassing for the guy who's got to look at himself on the room key every day for the whole week," said Conners. The win by Conners in 2019, which remains his only triumph on the PGA Tour, secured the last invite to that year's Masters, where he would go on to finish in a share of 46th place.

  • Curry returns with 32 points, Warriors beat Bulls 116-102

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry made a triumphant return from a five-game absence with a bruised tailbone to score 32 points with six 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls 116-102 on Monday night. ''It wasn't fun but got through it,'' Curry said. Draymond Green contributed 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds as all five Golden State starters scored in double digits to keep the team from a season-worst fifth straight defeat.

  • Former NFL lineman Orlando Franklin shows off dramatic transformation after post-football weight loss

    The seven-season NFL veteran is unrecognizable now.