Where to Stream the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament Online

The PGA Tour continues with the 2024 Masters golf tournament, which tees off today at Augusta National in Georgia.

Taking place from April 11-14 and airing on ESPN and CBS, the 88th annual tournament will see Spain’s Jon Rahm defend his green jacket against the likes of five-time winner Tiger Woods, 2023 PGA Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler and other golf stars. Fans who want to watch the Masters online for free can stream the tournament exclusively on Paramount+ with Showtime (which has a seven-day trial for new subscribers) or on live TV streaming services that carry CBS and ESPN, such as DirecTV, Fubo (which offer free trials), Hulu + Live TV and Sling.

At a Glance: How to Watch the 2024 Masters Online

Below, keep reading for more details on how to watch the 2024 Masters, including broadcast dates and times, when to watch the day’s highlights, where to stream online and more.

How to Watch the 2024 Masters: Date, Times, Schedule

The first two rounds of the 2024 Masters air on ESPN Thursday and Friday from 12 to 4:30 p.m. PT/3 to 7:30 p.m. ET both days. Fans can watch online on ESPN+ and livestream for free on the Masters website. Highlights air on CBS from 8:35 to 8:50 p.m. PT/11:35 to 11:50 p.m. ET. See the full schedule, tee times and pairings at Masters.com.

Rounds three and four will be broadcast by CBS on Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. PT/3 to 7 p.m. ET and on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, with the Green Jacket Ceremony taking place at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the 2024 Masters Online

Golf fans who want to watch the Masters tournament online can livestream on Paramount+ with Showtime, which costs $11.99 monthly. (Note that Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have access to the event.) Paramount+ also offers a one-week trial to new customers, so you can watch the 2024 Masters online for free if you’re a first-time subscriber.

Cable subscribers can also watch the 2024 Masters online on CBS.com and ESPN.com by logging in with their TV provider credentials, including traditional and streaming services such as DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

Cord-cutters can watch the Masters online for free with a seven-day trial to Paramount+ with Showtime or Fubo, or a five-day trial to DirecTV.

Below, keep reading for all of the ways to stream the Masters golf tournament online, including for free.

Where to Stream the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament Online

Paramount+ with Showtime

Fans can livestream the 2024 Masters on Paramount+ with Showtime for free with a seven-day trial.



The ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime bundle costs $11.99 monthly and is separate from the ad-supported Essential plan ($5.99 per month). Save 16 percent when you sign up for an annual package ($60 or $120 per year, respectively). Subscriptions come with access to thousands of hours of movies and TV series, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, South Park: The Streaming Wars, the entire Star Trek franchise, Yellowstone prequel show 1883 and more.



Note that Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have access to the Masters livestream.

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

Watch the Masters on CBS and ESPN for free with a five-day trial to DirecTV Stream. The live TV streaming service offers over 75 other channels, including NBC, ABC, Fox, AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel and much more.



Pricing starts as low as $69.99 for the entry-level Entertainment package. In addition, other plans offer between 105-150 channels with prices ranging from $84.99 to $159.99 per month. New subscribers can receive a $100 Visa reward card for a limited time. Learn more about the offer here.

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

Watch the Masters on CBS and ESPN for free more than 180 other news, entertainment and sports channels with a subscription to Fubo, which starts at $79.99 per month for the Pro package. The online TV streaming service offers a seven-day trial for new subscribers, so you can technically watch the 2024 CMT Music Awards online for free during that period.



Other plans include the Elite package (255 channels for $89.99 monthly) and the Premier tier ($99.99 per month) with 264 channels, NFL RedZone, Showtime and 4K quality. You can also record over 1,000 hours of TV shows, movies, games and more (including Monday, Thursday and Sunday night football) to watch later on your smartphone, tablet or TV.

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

Watch the Masters on CBS and ESPN live with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, which starts at $76.99 per month with ads and comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+. The plan includes 75 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels, you’ll also get access to live sports on ESPN+, like PGA golf, UFC Fight Night, soccer and baseball.



Hulu + Live TV does not currently offer a free trial.

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Sling is one of the cheapest options for new live TV streaming subscribers who want to watch the 2024 Masters online on ESPN. You can watch TBS, TNT or TruTV on Sling Blue, which is half off for the first month for new subscribers.



Regularly $45 per month, the Sling Blue plan is only $22.50 for your first month and includes over 40 local and national broadcast channels.



Other options include the Sling Orange tier ($20 for the first month, $40 monthly after), which also features Bravo, Disney Channel, ESPN, FreeForm, FX, AMC, BBC America, USA Network and much more; and the combined Sling Orange + Blue package ($30 for the first month, $60 monthly afterward) and includes truTV and TBS as part of its offerings.

