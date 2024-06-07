When and Where to Stream the 2024 French Open Finals Online

It’s official: Poland’s Iga Swiatek and Italy’s Jasmine Paolini will face off in the women’s finals at the 2024 French Open, while the men’s semi-finals are now underway.

The tennis tournament’s finals will air on NBC and livestream on Peacock in the U.S. on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9.

At a Glance: How to Watch the 2024 French Open Finals

When Women’s finals: June 8 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET; Men’s finals: June 9, time TBD

Channel NBC

Stream online Peacock

Below, keep reading to find out how to stream the 2024 French Open online with and without cable, including for free.

When Are the 2024 French Open Finals? Date, Time, Lineup

The 2024 French Open runs from May 20 to June 9 at Stade Roland-Garris in Paris. The women’s finals will take place on Saturday, June 8, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET (2 p.m. local time in Paris). The men’s finals are on Sunday, June 9, but the match time or lineup has not yet been announced.

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Finals On TV

The 2024 French Open airs on cable on NBC. Select basic cable packages will let you stream the tennis tournament live on NBC.com, including DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon and Xfinity, to name a few.

How to Stream the 2024 French Open Finals Online Without Cable

The easiest way to stream the 2024 French Open without cable is with Peacock, the exclusive streamer for NBC and the Paris Olympics. Through June 30, new subscribers can save over 65 percent on the ad-supported Peacock Premium plan with the code STREAMTHEDEAL before the price increases in July ahead of the Olympics.

In addition to NBCUniversal’s Peacock, you can also watch the French Open tennis tournament online through any cable TV streaming service that carries NBC, including DirecTV, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV.

Learn more about all of the ways to watch the French Open tennis tournament below, including free trials.

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Tennis Games Online for Free

EXCLUSIVE STREAMER

Peacock

Packages from $5.99 per month

The easiest way to stream the 2024 French Open finals on NBC is Peacock, the network’s exclusive streamer. Eligible subscribers can get the ad-supported Peacock Premium plan for only $19.99 for their first year with the code STREAMTHEDEAL; after that, the subscription auto-renews at $7.99 per month. (The rate is currently $5.99 to $11.99 per month and increases to $7.99 to $13.99 per month on July 18, about a week before the Paris Olympics.)



Another option is the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus package for $11.99 per month, but you’ll get the best deal by locking in a rate of $119.99 per year with annual billing.

directv stream

BEST CABLE STREAMER OVERALL

DirecTV Stream

Want to watch the 2024 French Open finals online for free? Sign up for DirecTV Stream, a live streaming service that includes NBC as part of its channel offerings. Even better: the cable streamer offers a five-day free trial that you can use now to livestream the tennis tournament. DirecTV starts at $69.99 per month for the Entertainment package, and new subscribers can also earn up to a $100 Visa gift card; learn more here.

BEST VALUE

Fubo

Packages from $79.99 per month

Want to watch the French Open finals on NBC without traditional cable? Use a live TV streaming service like Fubo, which lets you stream the network online. The streamer also offers a seven-day free trial that you can use to watch the tennis tournament online for free.

BEST LIVE TV STREAMING BUNDLE

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99 per month

Watch the 2024 French Open finals on NBC and the Tennis Channel through Hulu + Live TV, which comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ starting at $76.99 per month. For a limited time, the cable streaming service is offering a three-day trial — so new subscribers can stream the tennis tournament for free during that period.



Available with or without ads, Hulu + Live TV includes ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and 90 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels. You’ll also get access to live streaming and events on ESPN+, like UFC Fight Night, PGA golf, soccer and baseball. Get even more sports with the Sports Add-On package ($9.99 per month) that includes NFL RedZone, Tennis Channel, MAVTV, TVG and more.

2024 French Open: Broadcast Schedule

Below, find the schedule for the 2024 French Open, and see the full order of play at Rolandgarros.com.

8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET Men’s semi-finals: Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev

Saturday, June 8

Women’s finals 6 to 11 a.m. PT/9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, June 9

Men’s finals 6 to 11 a.m. PT/9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

