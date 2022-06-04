Where Steve Young wants 'awesomely raw' 49ers QB Trey Lance to improve

Young details 'awesomely raw' Lance's area of improvement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If anyone knows what it takes to succeed as a dual-threat quarterback, it's Hall of Famer Steve Young.

Young joined former 49ers teammates Bryant Young, Terrell Owens and Charles Haley on stage for the Dwight Clark Legacy Series on Wednesday night in Walnut Creek, where he discussed Trey Lance's future at quarterback and identified an area in which the 22-year-old needs to improve.

"There's two things quarterbacks have to do," Young said. "They have to process, and they have to deliver the football. And those two things are not easy, and not everybody has both of them. A lot of people have one of them and not enough of another, and they're working on it.

"So, Trey as a young player actually is processing as well as anybody. He can understand what's happening, and he can get to the opening. He can figure out who it is. And that's a real talent. It's not easy, and that's just not given -- there's a real skill there. I have 100 percent confidence that Trey will figure out where to throw it. The challenge for Trey is once he knows, then how to deliver it, and that's another great talent that you have to have and develop."

Many around the NFL already have identified Lance's lack of experience as the biggest factor in his development. Young is confident in Lance from the neck up, but he needs to see improvements in his throws.

"More than anything, it's just him delivering the ball to that open guy over and over and over again and gaining that confidence because that's the spot he needs to work on," Young said. "His is more of a throwing thing than a mind thing. Some guys have mind things; some guys have both. But Trey has a really sharp processing mind, and I think that's going to take him a long way."

"He's awesomely raw, and we're going to watch the development. There's not going to be a part of his development as a player that happens somewhere else. North Dakota State, it happened a little bit, but it's all going to happen as a 49er. A lot of guys have it happen in college a lot more. ... We're going to get to watch it all. We're all invested, and we're in for the long haul."

"Awesomely raw" certainly sounds pretty exciting coming from a Hall of Famer.

Expected to be the 49ers' starter come Week 1, Lance should have the runway to prove himself out of the gate.

