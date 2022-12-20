Where Steph Curry, Warriors' Big Three will be in 20 years, per Steve Kerr

Kerr predicts where Steph, Klay, Dray will be in 20 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Over the last decade, the Warriors’ Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have gone through the highest of highs and lowest of lows together. Injuries. Tears. Doubt. Six NBA Finals appearances. Four championships.

While Golden State’s latest title proved that the trio has still got it and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, the reality is that this Dynasty eventually will come to an end.

When that happens, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has an idea of what the future might hold for each of his stars.

Kerr sat down with NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors reporter Dalton Johnson and predicted where he sees Curry, Thompson and Green 20 years from now.

“Draymond will be coaching in the NBA,” Kerr said without hesitation. “He’s going to get away from playing. Retired. He’ll go into TV for a while and be wildly successful. And then he’s going to get bored because he’s going to miss the competition, so he’s going to go coach.”

Sounds about right.

While all three players are known for their competitiveness, Green is the most outspoken out of the bunch and his passion for the game is unmatched.

Green, 32, constantly is coaching up the younger guys on the squad like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman, who have credited Green for his continuous mentorship and guidance.

His love for the game goes beyond the floor, though. His podcast, The Draymond Green Show, has been proof of that as Green takes his knowledge on the court and shares it with the world through a microphone.

He has also sporadically appeared on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” show through his multiyear deal with Turner Sports.

But as Kerr mentioned, Green’s competitive fire might make it hard for him to not return to the game in some shape or form down the road.

Coach Green has a nice ring to it.

For Curry, 34, Kerr's prediction seems spot on.

"Steph will be on the Senior Tour, playing golf," Kerr said, firmly.

Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter of all time and singlehandedly changed the game of basketball. But he has always shown his love for the game of golf. And he's good too.

Curry is a regular contender at the American Century Championship and has made multiple appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The cross-sport star was even added to PGA 2K23 as a playable character in the video game.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if Curry took his talents from the basketball court to the golf course, and succeeded there too.

While all of Kerr's predictions seem like probable outcomes in the future, his foreshadowing of Thompson's future is almost a given.

"And Klay will be sailing around the world and nobody will be able to find him," Kerr said.

If there's anything Thompson loves more than basketball, it's the ocean. After back-to-back lower leg injuries that kept him off the court for more than two years, he turned to the ocean and boated through the long, long road to recovery alongside his best furry friend Rocco.

The emphasis, however, lies on the last part of what Kerr said.

Nobody will be able to find him.

Thompson's never been one to care for much attention, and he tries to lay low as much as a professional athlete possibly could. After he retires from the NBA, whenever that might be, there's probably a good chance Thompson willingly will fall off the map as he continues to live his best life.

In the end, there's really no telling what the future holds for the Warriors' Big Three. Whatever it is, though, there's no doubt that Dub Nation will never forget what they accomplished together in the Bay.

