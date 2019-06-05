Where Steph Curry, Kevin Durant rank in Stephen A. Smith's NBA top five originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Whether you're a fan or an analyst, everyone has their own rankings of the best players in their respective sport. As the NBA evolves with more and more unique talent, it's become incredibly hard to slot basketball's best players.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith revealed his top five, and it likely will make Warriors fans both happy and angry.

Starting off Stephen A's top five is Warriors guard Steph Curry. There's no doubt that Dub Nation believes he should be ranked higher than that.

"Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in the history of basketball," Smith said on ESPN's First Take. "No, he's not an elite defender. But his offense, his shot, is so potent, it affects defenses. It affects you defensively because it makes opposing offenses panic and tighten, because they know if they miss, he's getting the ball back, and it's lights out."

The Warriors have a team full of All-Stars but only one more player on Smith's big board. It's Kevin Durant, who's No. 1, one spot ahead of LeBron James.

"He is arguably the most unstoppable offensive force in basketball, and he's one of those rare individuals that has the opportunity to be the all-time leading scorer in NBA history when everything is said and done," Smith said of KD.

Durant currently sits No. 31 on the NBA's all-time career points list with 22,940, well behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387.

The Warriors must continue to face the Raptors in the NBA Finals with only one top-five player, as Durant remains out with a strained right calf.