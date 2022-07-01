Where the Steelers rank in positional spending in the NFL

It’s been an interesting offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team went into the offseason with a significant amount of salary cap and did the most with it to rebuild the roster. In fact, according to Over the Cap, the Steelers still have $14.338 million to spend with all draft picks signed. Let’s take a look at how the Steelers spending compares with the rest of the NFL.

Quarterbacks

Total cap hit-$10.985 million

NFL ranking-25th

Top cap hit-Mitch Trubisky, $3.66 million

Running backs

Total cap hit-$6.6 million

NFL ranking-28th

Top cap hit-Najee Harris, $2.965 million

Wide receivers

Total cap hit-$15.789 million

NFL ranking-28th

Top cap hit-Diontae Johnson, $3.073 million

Tight ends

Total cap hit-$5.919 million

NFL ranking-31st

Top cap hit-Pat Freiermuth, $1.37 million

Offensive line

Total cap hit-$23.664 million

NFL ranking-32nd

Top cap hit-Chuks Okorafor, $.433 million

Interior defensive line

Total cap hit-$40.211 million

NFL ranking-2nd

Top cap hit-Cam Heyward, $17.406 million

EDGE rushers

Total cap hit-$35.490 million

NFL ranking-4th

Top cap hit-T.J. Watt, $31.118 million

Linebacker

Total cap hit-$19.455 million

NFL ranking-10th

Top cap hit-Devin Bush, $6.004 million

Safeties

Total cap hit-$13.476 million

NFL ranking-15th

Top cap hit-Devin Bush, $8.142 million

Cornerbacks

Total cap hit-$17.021

NFL ranking-24th

Top cap hit-Cameron Sutton, $5.2 million

