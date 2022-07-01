Where the Steelers rank in positional spending in the NFL
It’s been an interesting offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team went into the offseason with a significant amount of salary cap and did the most with it to rebuild the roster. In fact, according to Over the Cap, the Steelers still have $14.338 million to spend with all draft picks signed. Let’s take a look at how the Steelers spending compares with the rest of the NFL.
Quarterbacks
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit-$10.985 million
NFL ranking-25th
Top cap hit-Mitch Trubisky, $3.66 million
Running backs
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit-$6.6 million
NFL ranking-28th
Top cap hit-Najee Harris, $2.965 million
Wide receivers
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit-$15.789 million
NFL ranking-28th
Top cap hit-Diontae Johnson, $3.073 million
Tight ends
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit-$5.919 million
NFL ranking-31st
Top cap hit-Pat Freiermuth, $1.37 million
Offensive line
Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers
Total cap hit-$23.664 million
NFL ranking-32nd
Top cap hit-Chuks Okorafor, $.433 million
Interior defensive line
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit-$40.211 million
NFL ranking-2nd
Top cap hit-Cam Heyward, $17.406 million
EDGE rushers
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit-$35.490 million
NFL ranking-4th
Top cap hit-T.J. Watt, $31.118 million
Linebacker
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit-$19.455 million
NFL ranking-10th
Top cap hit-Devin Bush, $6.004 million
Safeties
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Total cap hit-$13.476 million
NFL ranking-15th
Top cap hit-Devin Bush, $8.142 million
Cornerbacks
Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers
Total cap hit-$17.021
NFL ranking-24th
Top cap hit-Cameron Sutton, $5.2 million
