Where will Steelers DT Cam Heyward play in 2025?

It isn’t clear if the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward will be able to come to an agreement on a contract extension. While we don’t see Heyward sitting out the entire season if he doesn’t get a new contract, a lack of extension will definitely hurt his chances of coming back to Pittsburgh in 2025.

Heyward has spent his entire NFL career in Pittsburgh since the Steelers drafted him in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft. Heyward has appeared in 194 career games and 159 career starts. He’s No. 2 on the team’s all-time sack list and the current Walter Payton Man of the Year.

It is hard to imagine Heyward playing anywhere else but we also recognize the NFL is still a business. Cast your vote and let us know where you think Heyward will play in 2025. We definitely hope the answer is in Pittsburgh but if the two sides can’t get a deal done, would Heyward move on or simply retire?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire