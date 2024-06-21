Here’s where to follow the state championship baseball games

It was Ernie Banks who said, "Let's play two."

The Minnesota State High School League is sure hoping to pull that off.

The tarp has been removed at Target Field. The cry of "Play ball" is less than an hour away.

The first of four championship games — two Friday and two Saturday — in the baseball state tournament is scheduled to get under way at noon. The gates for fans opened at 11 a.m., and they are streaming in with no umbrellas open.

The Class 1A championship — No. 4-ranked Parkers Prairie (25-1) against No. 2 Springfield (24-2) — will get everything started at noon. The Class 2A final between No. 10 Foley (23-4) and Rockford (25-5) will follow about 45 minutes after the conclusion of the 1A game.

On Saturday, top-ranked Mahtomedi (22-4) will take on Totino-Grace (18-8) in the 3A title game starting at 11 a.m., and 45 minutes after that game ends, two Suburban East Conference powers, No. 7 East Ridge (20-6) and No. 4 Mounds View (20-8), will play for the 4A title.

The games were originally scheduled for Monday, but rain Monday pushed them to Friday while the Twins were finishing a home series against Tampa Bay. On Thursday the MSHSL announced it would play the big-class games Saturday.

Championship game schedule

Tap on the game for live scoring if it's in progress and for game details if it's over

FRIDAY

Class 1A: Springfield vs. Parkers Prairie, noon

Class 2A: Foley vs. Rockford, 45 minutes after the first game ends

SATURDAY

Class 3A: Totino-Grace vs. Mahtomedi, 11 a.m.

Class 4A: Mounds View vs. East Ridge, 45 minutes after the first game ends

. . .

Tickets

Costs range from $8 to $13. Tickets must be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

Streaming

The Neighborhood Sports Network will stream state tournament games. A subscription is required. Link to the streams here.

. . .

More coverage

The Star Tribune will publish stories and other content related to these state championships and more. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps. Thank you for reading and subscribing.

. . .

Tournament information

* The MSHSL's spectator guide

* Download and print the tournament program

* Star Tribune high school sports page