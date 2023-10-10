Where are the stars? KJ Jefferson, Rocket Sandes struggles highlight Arkansas football's problems

There were two foundational pieces to any lofty preseason expectations for this year's Arkansas football team.

But through six games, quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders have failed to live up to their own standards.

With the Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) reeling, heading to No. 11 Alabama in the midst of a four-game losing streak, many fans are left wondering what's wrong with Arkansas' two brightest stars?

There are plenty of contributing factors outside the backfield's own play. Jefferson has limited time to throw, and Sanders hasn't been able to find meaningful holes behind a struggling offensive line. Both players are also working in a new offense this year under Dan Enos, after experiencing so much success over three years with the departed Kendall Briles.

Still, the drop-off in production is staggering.

Sanders has yet to cross the 100-yard threshold after rushing for 1,443 yards in 2022. His 2.7 yards per carry are by far the lowest of his career, and his longest run of the season is just 14 yards.

There's a clear lack of explosion for Sanders and the entire offense. The running back added weight this offseason, and while he was confident the gain in muscle was good for his body and game, the results haven't panned out.

On Monday, head coach Sam Pittman attributed some of Sanders' struggles to his nagging knee injury, which kept him out for three games. Pittman said Sanders still isn't 'fully healthy quite yet, but he's close.'

But there is no injury excuse for Jefferson, who has seen his production as a passer and runner fall off a cliff this fall. Last year, Jefferson averaged 240.7 passing yards and 58.2 rushing yards per game. In 2023, those numbers have dropped to 216.7 and 22.7.

And for the first time all season, Pittman admitted Monday that Jefferson might be struggling adapting to Enos' new offensive scheme and all the responsibility put on the quarterback.

"I think he’s pressing. It’s his senior year, a lot of things on his mind," Pittman said. "He also has way more on, much more on his plate now than he ever has. It’s been, I’m sure, difficult for him. But I do believe that he could really thrive and shine if we just protected him a little bit better."

In an ideal world, any difficulties with a new offense are ironed out in the spring, so good habits can build in fall camp. Unfortunately for Arkansas, it sounds like Jefferson is still going through some of the learning process, and the numbers would support his extended struggles.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Jefferson has gotten worse in each game since Arkansas' last win over Kent State. In each successive game, PFF has assigned Jefferson with a worse passing grade, with last week's 53.2 showing against Ole Miss serving as the low point of the season.

In the 27-20 loss to the Rebels, Jefferson threw two interceptions. One resulted in an easy Ole Miss touchdown, with the other effectively ending the game in the fourth quarter as Arkansas tried to mount a game-tying touchdown drive. Jefferson only threw seven interceptions in the two previous seasons combined, but he has six picks in 2023.

Pittman and both players remain optimistic. There's a grueling road test awaiting this week against the Crimson Tide before Arkansas finally has some winnable home games.

"Those two guys with high expectations coming into the year, the thing they’ve got to keep remember is you’ve got six, hopefully seven, games left and there’s a lot of work to be done," Pittman said.

It remains to be seen if Jefferson and Sanders can turn things around, but when assigning blame on the current season, Arkansas' inability to maximize its dynamic backfield sits atop the list of faults.

