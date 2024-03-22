Where is St. Mary's College? What to know ahead of March Madness game

March Madness — with its huge comebacks and massive upsets — continues.

No. 5 St. Mary's College plays No. 12 Grand Canyon Antelopes in their first-round game on Friday. The two universities will square off at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington for the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament at 10:05 p.m. ET.

Here's what to know about St. Mary's College before tipoff.

Where is St. Mary's College?

St. Mary's College of California is a private, Catholic college in Moraga, California. It was established in 1863 and moved to its current location in Moraga in after a campus fire 1928.

When does St. Mary's College play?

St. Mary's College vs. Grand Canyon start time: 10:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TruTV.

How to watch and stream St. Mary's vs. Grand Canyon for free

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

Turner broadcast properties — TruTV, TNT and TBS — offer 10 minutes of streaming free without a login.

Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

What is St. Mary's College's mascot?

Saint Mary’s College is the home of the Gaels. In the 1920s, famous sports writer Grantland Rice named Saint Mary's “the Gaels” because there were so many Irish guys on the squad, according to St. Mary's College's website.

