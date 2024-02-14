Where Sports Illustrated’s bracket watch had Florida before LSU win

Florida basketball has seen its postseason stock rise in recent weeks thanks to some big wins in Southeastern Conference play — particularly on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats and at home against the Auburn Tigers.

The Gators have since earned another victory — albeit despite another late-game collapse — against the LSU Tigers inside the O’Connell Center on Tuesday night, but that one did not figure into Sports Illustrated’s latest bracket watch. Nonetheless, the Orange and Blue received a favorable seeding that should not be affected much by the near-loss.

Kevin Sweeney, who has taken on the task of following the NCAA Tournament landscape this season, has Todd Goldens’ team as a No. 7 seed in the South Region, lined up with the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans.

Previously, Florida was among Sweeney’s “last four in” with a No. 11 seed.

Looking around the Southeastern Conference, Sweeney’s bracket includes the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 2), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 3), Auburn (No. 4), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 4), Kentucky (No. 8), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 8), Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 10) and Ole Miss Rebels (No. 11). Mississippi State is also among the last four byes while Ole Miss is one of the last four in.

Golden and the Gators next travel to Athens for a rematch with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 17. Tipoff is slated for an early 1 p.m. start and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire