Where do the Sooners stand in On3’s team recruiting rankings after recent commitments?
The Oklahoma Sooners have picked up some momentum on the recruiting trail with the recent commitments of Xavier Robinson, Wyatt Gilmore, and Ivan Carreon. That makes back-to-back weeks the Sooners have landed pledges from multiple prospects, three of which were four-star prospects.
The rest of the summer could be even bigger as they await decisions from five-star prospects David Stone, Williams Nwaneri, Kobe Black, Terry Bussey, and Dominick McKinley. The Sooners appear best-positioned for Nwaneri and Stone, but their efforts have given them an outside shot at the other three.
The Sooners are also awaiting decisions on running backs Taylor Tatum and Caden Durham, a pair of players that have been trending toward Oklahoma for some time. And we know Bill Bedenbaugh and Oklahoma will add several more offensive linemen to the class.
With what’s still to come, the Oklahoma Sooners look like they’re heading toward another top-10 class in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
Here’s a look at how the top 25 stacks up in On3’s team recruiting rankings as of July 2. Interestingly, the SEC is very prominent in the rankings, with 13 of the 16 teams that will make up the conference in 2024 inside the top 25.
Georgia Bulldogs
SEC Rank: 1
Blue-Chip Commitments: 15
Total Commitments: 22
Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star QB Dylan Raiola (No. 1)
For more on the Georgia Bulldogs, visit UGA Wire.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Big Ten Rank: 2
Blue-Chip Commitments: 14
Total Commitments: 16
Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star WR Jeremiah Smith (No. 2)
For more on Ohio State visit Buckeyes Wire.
Florida Gators
SEC Rank: 2
Blue-Chip Commitments: 12
Total Commitments: 17
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star Safety Xavier Filsaime (No. 26)
For more on Florida visit Gators Wire.
Alabama Crimson Tide
SEC Rank: 3
Blue-Chip Commitments: 8
Total Commitments: 10
Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star QB Julian Sayin (No. 11)
For more Alabama Crimson Tide coverage, visit Roll Tide Wire.
USC Trojans
Big Ten Rank: 2
Blue-Chip Commitments: 11
Total Commitments: 17
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star CB Marcelles Williams (No. 72)
For more on USC, visit Trojans Wire.
Michigan Wolverines
Big Ten Rank: 3
Blue-Chip Commitments: 14
Total Commitments: 24
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star QB Jadyn Davis (No. 56)
For more on Michigan, visit Wolverines Wire.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Independent Rank: 1
Blue-Chip Commitments: 11
Total Commitments: 20
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star WR Cam Williams (No. 36)
For more on Notre Dame, visit Fighting Irish Wire.
Clemson Tigers
ACC Rank: 1
Blue-Chip Commitments: 8
Total Commitments: 11
Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star WR Bryant Wesco (No. 18)
For more on the Tigers, visit Clemson Wire.
Oregon Ducks
Pac-12 Rank: 1
Blue-Chip Commitments: 10
Total Commitments: 17
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star CB Ify Obidegwu (No. 103)
For more on Oregon, visit Ducks Wire.
Penn State Nittany Lions
Big Ten Rank: 4
Blue-Chip Commitments: 12
Total Commitments: 21
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star ATH Quinton Martin (No. 42)
For more on Penn State, visit Nittany Lions Wire.
LSU Tigers
SEC Rank: 4
Blue-Chip Commitments: 12
Total Commitments: 18
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star TE Trey’Dez Green (No. 68)
For more on the LSU Tigers, visit LSU Tigers Wire.
Tennessee Volunteers
SEC Rank: 5
Blue-Chip Commitments: 10
Total Commitments: 15
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star QB Jake Merklinger (No. 110)
For more on the Tennessee Volunteers, visit Vols Wire.
Texas A&M Aggies
SEC Rank: 6
Blue-Chip Commitments: 7
Total Commitments: 15
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star DL Dealyn Evans (No. 75)
For more on Texas A&M, visit Aggies Wire.
Florida State Seminoles
ACC Rank: 2
Blue-Chip Commitments: 7
Total Commitments: 13
Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star TE Landen Thomas (No. 25)
For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.
South Carolina Gamecocks
SEC Rank: 7
Blue-Chip Commitments: 8
Total Commitments: 13
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star OT Josiah Thompson (No. 49)
For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.
Texas Longhorns
SEC Rank: 8
Blue-Chip Commitments: 7
Total Commitments: 11
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star RB Jerick Gibson (No. 47)
For more Texas coverage, visit Longhorns Wire.
Oklahoma Sooners
SEC Rank: 9
Blue-Chip Commitments: 6
Total Commitments: 11
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star WR Zion Kearney (No. 61)
For more Oklahoma coverage, visit Sooners Wire.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Big Ten Rank: 5
Blue-Chip Commitments: 5
Total Commitments: 23
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star TE Carter Nelson (No. 59)
For more on Nebraska, visit Cornhuskers Wire.
Stanford Cardinal
Pac-12 Rank: 2
Blue-Chip Commitments: 5
Total Commitments: 27
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star QB Elijah Brown (No. 106)
For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.
Arkansas Razorbacks
SEC Rank: 10
Blue-Chip Commitments: 5
Total Commitments: 13
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star DL Charleston Collins (No. 80)
For more on Arkansas, visit Razorbacks Wire.
Purdue Boilermakers
Big Ten Rank: 6
Blue-Chip Commitments: 5
Total Commitments: 18
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star CB Koy Beasley (No. 118)
For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Big 12 Rank: 1
Blue-Chip Commitments: 5
Total Commitments: 15
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star OT Ellis Davis (No. 175)
For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.
Auburn Tigers
SEC Rank: 11
Blue-Chip Commitments: 6
Total Commitments: 8
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star LB Joseph Phillips (No. 121)
For more on the Tigers, visit Auburn Wire.
Ole Miss Rebels
SEC Rank: 12
Blue-Chip Commitments: 4
Total Commitments: 11
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star DL Kamron Beavers (No. 111)
For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.
Mississippi State Bulldogs
SEC Rank: 13
Blue-Chip Commitments: 5
Total Commitments: 115
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star WR J.J. Harrell (No. 135)
Dropped out of the top 25
Colorado Buffaloes, Miami Hurricanes, Wisconsin Badgers
For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.