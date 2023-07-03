Where do the Sooners stand in On3’s team recruiting rankings after recent commitments?

The Oklahoma Sooners have picked up some momentum on the recruiting trail with the recent commitments of Xavier Robinson, Wyatt Gilmore, and Ivan Carreon. That makes back-to-back weeks the Sooners have landed pledges from multiple prospects, three of which were four-star prospects.

The rest of the summer could be even bigger as they await decisions from five-star prospects David Stone, Williams Nwaneri, Kobe Black, Terry Bussey, and Dominick McKinley. The Sooners appear best-positioned for Nwaneri and Stone, but their efforts have given them an outside shot at the other three.

The Sooners are also awaiting decisions on running backs Taylor Tatum and Caden Durham, a pair of players that have been trending toward Oklahoma for some time. And we know Bill Bedenbaugh and Oklahoma will add several more offensive linemen to the class.

With what’s still to come, the Oklahoma Sooners look like they’re heading toward another top-10 class in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

Here’s a look at how the top 25 stacks up in On3’s team recruiting rankings as of July 2. Interestingly, the SEC is very prominent in the rankings, with 13 of the 16 teams that will make up the conference in 2024 inside the top 25.

Georgia Bulldogs

SEC Rank: 1

Blue-Chip Commitments: 15

Total Commitments: 22

Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star QB Dylan Raiola (No. 1)

For more on the Georgia Bulldogs, visit UGA Wire.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Big Ten Rank: 2

Blue-Chip Commitments: 14

Total Commitments: 16

Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star WR Jeremiah Smith (No. 2)

For more on Ohio State visit Buckeyes Wire.

Florida Gators

SEC Rank: 2

Blue-Chip Commitments: 12

Total Commitments: 17

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star Safety Xavier Filsaime (No. 26)

For more on Florida visit Gators Wire.

Alabama Crimson Tide

SEC Rank: 3

Blue-Chip Commitments: 8

Total Commitments: 10

Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star QB Julian Sayin (No. 11)

For more Alabama Crimson Tide coverage, visit Roll Tide Wire.

USC Trojans

Big Ten Rank: 2

Blue-Chip Commitments: 11

Total Commitments: 17

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star CB Marcelles Williams (No. 72)

For more on USC, visit Trojans Wire.

Michigan Wolverines

Big Ten Rank: 3

Blue-Chip Commitments: 14

Total Commitments: 24

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star QB Jadyn Davis (No. 56)

For more on Michigan, visit Wolverines Wire.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Independent Rank: 1

Blue-Chip Commitments: 11

Total Commitments: 20

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star WR Cam Williams (No. 36)

For more on Notre Dame, visit Fighting Irish Wire.

Clemson Tigers

ACC Rank: 1

Blue-Chip Commitments: 8

Total Commitments: 11

Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star WR Bryant Wesco (No. 18)

For more on the Tigers, visit Clemson Wire.

Oregon Ducks

Nov. 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II (55) celebrates with Oregon Ducks defensive back Bennett Williams (4) after a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 Rank: 1

Blue-Chip Commitments: 10

Total Commitments: 17

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star CB Ify Obidegwu (No. 103)

For more on Oregon, visit Ducks Wire.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Big Ten Rank: 4

Blue-Chip Commitments: 12

Total Commitments: 21

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star ATH Quinton Martin (No. 42)

For more on Penn State, visit Nittany Lions Wire.

LSU Tigers

April 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; LSU Tigers huddle during warm ups before the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Rank: 4

Blue-Chip Commitments: 12

Total Commitments: 18

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star TE Trey’Dez Green (No. 68)

For more on the LSU Tigers, visit LSU Tigers Wire.

Tennessee Volunteers

SEC Rank: 5

Blue-Chip Commitments: 10

Total Commitments: 15

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star QB Jake Merklinger (No. 110)

For more on the Tennessee Volunteers, visit Vols Wire.

Texas A&M Aggies

Sept. 3, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the second half against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Rank: 6

Blue-Chip Commitments: 7

Total Commitments: 15

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star DL Dealyn Evans (No. 75)

For more on Texas A&M, visit Aggies Wire.

Florida State Seminoles

Nov. 25, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles fans storm the field after defeating the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

ACC Rank: 2

Blue-Chip Commitments: 7

Total Commitments: 13

Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star TE Landen Thomas (No. 25)

For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.

South Carolina Gamecocks

SEC Rank: 7

Blue-Chip Commitments: 8

Total Commitments: 13

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star OT Josiah Thompson (No. 49)

For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.

Texas Longhorns

Apr 24, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns helmet lays on the field after the Orange-White Texas Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Rank: 8

Blue-Chip Commitments: 7

Total Commitments: 11

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star RB Jerick Gibson (No. 47)

For more Texas coverage, visit Longhorns Wire.

Oklahoma Sooners

An Oklahoma helmet is shown on the field before their NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Florida in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

SEC Rank: 9

Blue-Chip Commitments: 6

Total Commitments: 11

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star WR Zion Kearney (No. 61)

For more Oklahoma coverage, visit Sooners Wire.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Chubba Purdy (6) passes against the Oklahoma Sooners during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Rank: 5

Blue-Chip Commitments: 5

Total Commitments: 23

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star TE Carter Nelson (No. 59)

For more on Nebraska, visit Cornhuskers Wire.

Stanford Cardinal

Nov. 20, 2021; Stanford, California; General view of the Stanford Cardinal helmet during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 Rank: 2

Blue-Chip Commitments: 5

Total Commitments: 27

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star QB Elijah Brown (No. 106)

For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nov. 11, 2017; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during a timeout against LSU Tigers in the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Rank: 10

Blue-Chip Commitments: 5

Total Commitments: 13

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star DL Charleston Collins (No. 80)

For more on Arkansas, visit Razorbacks Wire.

Purdue Boilermakers

Nov. 11, 2017; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during a timeout against LSU Tigers in the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Rank: 6

Blue-Chip Commitments: 5

Total Commitments: 18

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star CB Koy Beasley (No. 118)

For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov. 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas; The Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrate with fireworks after an overtime victory over the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 1

Blue-Chip Commitments: 5

Total Commitments: 15

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star OT Ellis Davis (No. 175)

For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.

Auburn Tigers

Dec. 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama; Auburn Tigers cheerleaders let the flags wave after a score against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Rank: 11

Blue-Chip Commitments: 6

Total Commitments: 8

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star LB Joseph Phillips (No. 121)

For more on the Tigers, visit Auburn Wire.

Ole Miss Rebels

Sept. 10, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi; Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against the Central Arkansas Bears during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Rank: 12

Blue-Chip Commitments: 4

Total Commitments: 11

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star DL Kamron Beavers (No. 111)

For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

SEC Rank: 13

Blue-Chip Commitments: 5

Total Commitments: 115

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star WR J.J. Harrell (No. 135)

Dropped out of the top 25

Colorado Buffaloes, Miami Hurricanes, Wisconsin Badgers

For more College Football Analysis visit College Sports Wire.

